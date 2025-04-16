Civil.ge‘s series of interviews with foreign ministers of Georgia’s partner states continues with an interview with Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania – a country that has been a consistent supporter of Georgia throughout its difficult journey after regaining independence, and has not been afraid to show “tough love”. With two countries sharing a history of resistance to Soviet and Russian domination, Euro-Atlantic integration and people-to-people contacts, Lithuania has been one of the most active promoters of Georgian interests in the EU and NATO. However, the ongoing intensification of repression, the adoption of repressive laws at a dizzying pace, and the suppression of popular protests mark a further consolidation of authoritarianism, according to assessments by local and international watchdogs. We asked the Minister for his perspective on the current developments in Georgia, the state of the bilateral relations, European security and other issues.

Civil.ge: Minister, thank you for your time. Georgia is going through a period of uncertainty and political crisis, which the ruling Georgian Dream party is largely ignoring. Lithuania is a country that has taken an unambiguous position on GD policies and Georgia’s democratic backsliding, both through public statements and sanctions against those responsible for it, including GD founder Bidzina Ivanishvili. And although the burden of protecting democracy lies with the Georgians, what more can Lithuania and the EU do, in your opinion, to help democracy survive in Georgia?

I firmly believe that democracy, respect for the rule of law and human rights are essential for security and stability in Georgia and the region. Lithuania has always supported Georgia’s democratic reforms and European aspirations. We are therefore concerned about the current democratic backsliding in Georgia, including the shrinking of civic space through various legislative initiatives, the use of force against peaceful protesters, and the suppression of free media and opposition. The end result will be bad for Georgia and the dreams of the Georgian people.

To be precise, the current situation is a product of the Georgian Government’s decisions. In December 2023, Georgia was a step away from starting EU accession negotiations after the European Council granted it candidate status. However, the Government decided to put the accession train on hold. The growing gap between the EU and Georgia is thus a political choice of the Georgian Dream leadership, and it will become harder to close it as time goes by.

The harsh actions of the Georgian law enforcement has made this situation worse. The way peaceful protesters were treated on the streets of Tbilisi is incompatible with any European standard. The fact that so many protesters have been jailed on false charges heralds an important shift from threatening language to threatening action. If unchecked, it will only produce more violence. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and other European countries have sanctioned the officials involved in this police brutality and will demand their accountability. And of course, we demand immediate release of all detained protesters.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili visited Vilnius recently, and speaking in the Lithuanian Seimas, said that Georgia is facing “an existential challenge” as democratic institutions are being systematically dismantled by the ruling party and that Europe should act quickly before Georgia is lost to Russian influence as the implications go beyond Georgia. She also said that Georgia’s crisis is a strategic test for Europe. Do you agree with this assessment?

Not only do I agree. I had the opportunity to present her assessment at the last EU Foreign Affairs Council. I spoke on behalf of all three Baltic ministers at that meeting.

Many current legislative initiatives in Georgia, as well as the rhetoric on “foreign agents”, “deep state” or “global war party” influence, seem to be copied from the Russian handbook. I can’t tell Georgian lawmakers what should be on their agenda. We don’t tell the host what must be on the supra [Georgian feast] table. But if the meals you are served smell Russian, taste Russian, and look like picked from a Russian farm, chances are high you are served something else than a fantastic kartuli mtsvadi.

Polls show that more than 80 percent of Georgian people want Georgia to become a member of the EU. The Georgian Constitution refers to full integration into the European Union and NATO as the country’s national goal. And people have been on the streets for almost 140 days now, defending this goal. This part I take as a genuine taste on the menu.

Lithuania will continue standing with Georgians and supporting Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Lithuania has been one of the staunchest supporters of Georgia. We have had a truly unique relationship based on the common historical experience of being subjugated by Russia, the common threats, and most of all, shared values. How would you assess the bilateral relations between Georgia and Lithuania today?

Lithuania has been supporting Georgia for a long time. Freedom and independence were not a given for our peoples. Our countries are in the neighbourhood of the same imperialist power. We had to fight hard and pay a heavy price for our freedom.

Our solidarity with Georgia is time-tested and proven. When Russian troops were in the vicinity of Tbilisi in 2008, Georgia’s friends, including President Valdas Adamkus, stood together with the Georgian people.

Despite all current challenges, Lithuania remains committed to supporting Georgia in strengthening democracy, the rule of law, and its European integration. Lithuania will continue supporting reform efforts in Georgia, towards prosperous, secure and European future for Georgia. In the long run, we sincerely expect to welcome Georgia as a full member of the EU and NATO.

At the same time, we expect Georgian businesses to show a responsible attitude and avoid involvement in various schemes of circumventing sanctions against Russia. It is critical that Russia’s war machine is deprived of resources – critical not only for Ukraine, but also for Georgia.

What is your assessment of the future of NATO, taking into account the deepening rift between Europe and the U.S., as well as indications by President Trump that the U.S. is not going to unconditionally support NATO members that don’t spend their share on defense, as far as Art. 5 is concerned?

NATO Allies’ commitment to NATO and collective defence remains ironclad. We are prepared to collectively defend every inch of the Alliance.

A strong transatlantic bond remains the bedrock of NATO and our collective defense. Lithuania is doing its part.

We agree that European Allies need to take more responsibility for our shared security. Europeans are stepping up, the last year its defense spending increased by 20 percent. NATO Secretary General, after meeting with President Trump, reiterated the US commitment to a strong NATO. A strong transatlantic bond remains the bedrock of NATO and our collective defense. Lithuania is doing its part. This year we will reach 4% GDP, which is the second highest in NATO, and from next year we will be at the record high with defense spending beyond 5%.

90% of Lithuanian population supports NATO.

Your predecessor, Gabrielius Landsbergis, who visited Georgia recently, said that the “US declared its alignment with Russia’s interests” and that he’s afraid that Europe “has lost its belief that it can change things” in Georgia, in Ukraine, and other places. Do you share this view? If so, what will bring this faith back? What is Lithuania doing to restore it?

It is not up to me to comment on the potential changes of the new US administrations’ alignments. What is crystal clear is that we, Europe, need to take greater responsibility for our own security and for preservation of liberal democracy.

The EU has already taken important steps for Ukraine’s and its own security and defense. Stability in the Eastern Partnership is of major interest for the European Union. Democracy and respect for the rule of law and human rights are key for this. The policies of the current government are pushing Georgia away from Europe. This opens the avenues for a destructive Russian influence. Understanding that, we advocate for amore pro-active EU’s role in supporting Georgia’s pro-European reforms, civil society, media.

It does not seem that Russia is planning to stop the hostilities against Ukraine, despite the ceasefire negotiations. The so-called coalition of the willing met on March 27 in Paris. What role do you think this coalition will play, and how important will, in your opinion, the contours of the future peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine be for Europe and the world?

Europe’s and broader security – including that of the South Caucasus – depends on the outcome of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The ultimate goal is to end Russian imperialistic aggression for good, not only to suspend the war; therefore, we are cautioning against a “quick peace deal”.

In the ongoing peace negotiations, it is crucial to provide political backing to Ukraine while increasing military support to strengthen its position. The pressure must be exerted on Russia to accept an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire, and reject its unjustified demands. Only under these conditions can meaningful negotiations for a comprehensive peace agreement begin. For now, we continue to witness Russia cynically violating the ceasefire as soon as it is announced. It indeed does not look like Russia is genuinely interested in peace.

We emphasize that any meaningful peace agreement must preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while securing robust, long-term security guarantees—both military and non-military. NATO membership would undoubtedly be the strongest guarantee of Ukraine’s security, while Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession by 2030 is a crucial soft security guarantee that will ensure long-term stability for both Ukraine and Europe.

At the same time, we must continue strengthening sanctions on Russia’s war economy, isolate Russia on the international stage, and neutralize its influence in our countries – including Georgia, where Russia has long sought to undermine sovereignty and stability through both direct and indirect means. We do not envision a return to “business as usual” with Russia.

Regarding the coalition of the willing, it plays a vital role in strengthening Ukraine’s position in peace negotiations and beyond. Increased military assistance to Ukraine is essential for the coalition’s success, as it improves Ukraine’s positions in the peace talks, pressures Russia, and helps to close critical defense gaps that might otherwise require boots on the ground. Meaningful participation in this coalition necessitates the urgent provision of enhanced military support, as well as potential contributions to securing long-term peace and security guarantees.

Lithuania‘s President Gitanas Nausėda participated in the most recent meeting of the Coalition on March 27, where he stressed that any ceasefire agreement must include robust security guarantees for Ukraine, and any peace agreement should be supported by the deployment of European enforcement in Ukraine. He also emphasized that strengthening Ukraine’s armed forces and maintaining military support are essential for deterring Russia, while negotiations based on Russia’s terms would pose a direct threat to the European security architecture.