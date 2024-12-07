President Zurabishvili Visits France

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is in Paris, France, for the opening of the restored Notre Dame cathedral, an event attended by many world leaders, including the President-elect Donald Trump. On December 7 President Zurabishvili met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit of the Georgian President to Paris takes place amidst the massive popular protests in Georgia against the Georgian Dream government decision to stop accession negotiations process with EU and the intensified repression campaign by the ruling party.

Ukrainian President wrote: “I expressed Ukraine’s full support and solidarity with the Georgian people, who are fighting for their dignified future, and emphasized that respecting the will of the Georgian people and preventing Ivanishvili’s government from surrendering the country to Putin is essential for the stability and future of the region.”

He further noted that for Russia, this is not just about Georgia adding that “it is about control of the Black Sea region – a strategic Russian goal that poses a threat to the national security of everyone in the region and across Europe.”

President Zelenskyy assured President Zurabishvili that “Ukraine will coordinate with partners, not just in Europe but globally, to deliver a systemic response and support the Georgian people in defending their right to live freely and independently.”

