Prosecutor Charges Three for Assaulting Policemen, Damaging Property

On December 3, the Prosecutor General of Georgia reported on charging three people with assaulting police officers and damaging property during the rallies on November 29 and December 1 near the Parliament.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that during the rally, one of the detainees threw a firework at an employee of the Special Task Force, who suffered a burn on his leg. The second defendant set fire to the surveillance system installed on the facade of the Parliament building, which is part of the Emergency Management Center 112. While the third is accused of setting fire to one of the rooms of the Parliament on December 1, damaging and destroying the items in the room.

All three defendants were arrested on December 1. One of them was charged under Part 1 of Article 353 (e) prima of the Criminal Code of Georgia (assaulting a police officer in connection with the official activity of a police officer), which carries a sentence of 4 to 7 years’ imprisonment, and two defendants were charged under Part 2 of Article 187 (damaging another person’s property by setting fire to it, causing substantial damage), which carries a sentence of 3 to 6 years’ imprisonment.

At the request of the Prosecutor General, all three defendants were sentenced to preventive detention. Investigations in the criminal cases are continuing, said the Prosecutor’s Office.

