On November 24 several events are taking place, including marches by students and representatives of academia, a march by representatives of the cultural sphere, and a women’s march and performance. The march and performance, entitled “Bidzina, you leave, we stay”, will take place on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and will see women activists and politicians march with suitcases from Freedom Square to the business centre of Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Part of a series of protests against the rigged parliamentary elections, the marchers’ particular concerns included emigration, a long-standing problem that especially affects Georgian women and which they fear will increase under Georgian Dream’s authoritarian drift.

A big rally will take place at 9 pm, in front of the Parliament building with protesters staying the throughout the night. They are determined to prevent the convening of the first session of the parliament on November 25, which they say is illegitimate, due to what they say are stolen election.

“Bidzina, You Leave, We Stay!”, Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“We Are Staying!, You Leave!”, Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Changes have Women’s Voice!”, “Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“We Are Staying! You Leave!” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Police mobilized by the business center of Bidzina Ivanishivili, Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

