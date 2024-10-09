Watchdogs Call on SIS to Provide Information on Investigation into Ill-Treatment of anti-Agents’ Law Protesters

Georgian watchdogs are calling on the Special Investigation Service, which is tasked by law with investigating violent crimes committed by public officials, to make public information about its investigation of cases related to the crackdown on anti-foreign agent rallies in April and May, 2024. They also say that, given the track record of abuses by law enforcement officials and the resulting impunity, the creation of the territorial units to protect public order during the October elections, recently announced by the Ministry of Interior, raises concerns that these units may be used to neutralize the government’s opponents.

The CSOs’ statement says that during the rallies, numerous incidents of ill-treatment by law enforcement officials were reported, including both physical and verbal retaliation against the protesters. Law enforcement officers were seen and filmed beating women, children, journalists and opposition politicians, while arrests were carried out in a particularly brutal manner.

There were also reports of ill-treatment and excessive force used by the law enforcement during detention “requiring some detainees to seek medical treatment and undergo emergency surgery” the statement reads. According to the Public Defender, more than half of the citizens arrested during the rallies (over 200 people) reported ill-treatment by law enforcement officials, which was corroborated by evidence collected by civil society organizations.

The statement says that despite the calls by CSOs and by the Public Defender of Georgia for the SIS to investigate the mentioned cases, as of October 9, 2024, neither the SIS nor Prosecutor’s Office had reported the identification or indictment of potential perpetrators involved in these cases. No information is available on the suspension of law enforcement officials during the course of the investigation.

The CSOs state that “ based on publicly available information, the investigations carried out by the service regarding the criminal cases related to the events of March 7-9, 2023, and April-May 2024, can be described as merely formal and lacking substantive results.” They also note that the Service has shown a lack of accountability to the public, failing to provide accurate updates on the progress of these investigations and not issuing a single statement on the investigation activities.

The undersigned organizations believe that the ineffectiveness of the SIS investigation into human rights violations during the dispersal of rallies in April-May 2024 is directly linked to concerns about the security of the upcoming election day, as it creates a climate of impunity. “All individuals involved in the electoral process—candidates, election staff, and voters—must have the assurance that their participation will not subject them to threats or intimidation,”- the statement reads.

In this context the statement notes the newly issued decree by the Interior Ministry , which mandates the creation of territorial groups to detect and prevent violations of the law during and around the elections.

The CSOs note with concern that that according to the order, employees involved in this process will include personnel from agencies tasked with carrying out riot control operations during the dispersals of the rallies. Of particular concern, they say, is the participation of Zviad Kharazishvili (a.k.a as “Khareba”), who has been sanctioned by the U.S. for human rights violations, in the recruitment of these territorial groups.

The statement also refers to Kharazishvili’s admission that he has a special list to target opponents of the regime and that no investigation has been carried out into Kharazishvili’s actions and statements.

Noting that the MIA decree grants sweeping powers to the groups responsible for preventing and responding to violations of the law under the pretext of protecting public order, and recalling the malicious practices of law enforcement agencies in the past, justified by the protection of public order, the watchdogs are concerned that these territorial units may once again serve as a mechanism to neutralize individuals undesirable to the government.

The CSOs call on the Special Investigation Service to:

Provide the public with detailed information regarding the investigation into the crimes committed by law enforcement officials during the protests against the Russian law in April-May 2024.

Inform the public whether high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the head of the Special Tasks Department and his deputy, have been interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

The signatories are: Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association ; Social Justice Center ; Partnership for Human Rights Rights-Georgia ; Transparency International Georgia ; Georgian Democracy Initiative ; Democracy Research Institute

