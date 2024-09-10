U.S. Ambassador: There Has Been a Lot of Disinformation About Foreign Assistance

On September 10, U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan said that there is a lot of disinformation being spread in Georgia about Western assistance and gave concrete examples of the good that foreign assistance brings to the country. She was speaking at the opening ceremony of the new American Corner in Batumi.

The Ambassador pointed out that in the past two days the U.S. Embassy had conducted four projects in Batumi intended to help the local population in agricultural development, English education, support to people with disabilities and cultural activities.

In this context, the Ambassador Dunnigan noted that “there’s been a lot of disinformation over the last several months, including around the foreign influence law, about what foreign assistance does. And these [projects in Batumi] are examples of where our foreign assistance goes [in Georgia] to help Georgians. [The assistance is] helping Georgians with disabilities, Georgians helping young people learn English, helping celebrate and keep Georgian culture alive. This is what our assistance is doing. So, its positive, its working together with Georgia… it is really a positive thing, not a negative thing.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)