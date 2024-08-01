Amb. Dunnigan Delivers Message of U.S. Support to Georgian People Amid Worsening Bilateral Relations

Amid strained relations between the two governments, U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan said on August 1 that the U.S. will continue to provide assistance to many segments of the Georgian society, including teachers, students, small business owners, activists and CSOs and that the U.S. “will always be a friend and partner to the people of Georgia.” Amb. Degnan made the remarks to local journalists at the historic Dadiani Palace in Zugdidi during a visit to Georgia’s Samegrelo region.

She was asked questions about the reasons for freezing the U.S. assistance for the Georgian government, announced a day earlier by the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and what to expect from Washington.

The Ambassador reiterated “the absolute support of the US government and American people to the people of Georgia” and spoke of the 33 year-long cooperation in variety of spheres, saying “we’ve done that together to support Georgia’s independence , sovereignty and path to Euro-Atlantic integration. And we will continue to do that for the people of Georgia.”

Commenting on the reason for the announced pause in the direct assistance to the government of Georgia, she said: “We‘ve spoken many times to the government about some of the actions that we are extremely concerned about, some anti-democratic actions such as foreign agents law, but other actions as well, about false statements about the U.S., the negative rhetoric about U.S. and the West. And we’ve expressed our concerns many times and we have asked the government to reconsider its actions. And we’ve also said we’d be reviewing our bilateral relationship.”

She then emphasized that the pause in assistance came “as a result of that review” and that it is related to “some portion of that assistance that goes directly to the government.” She stressed: “Our assistance that goes to teachers, students, farmers, small business owners, and community activists and civil society organizations – that that assistance will continue.”

She added that “for now” the assistance that goes to Georgian Defense Forces “will also continue.” But added: “That has not yet been affected. But as the Secretary [Blinken] said everything is under review.”

She then regretted that the actions by the Georgian government “led to a halt in Georgia’s EU accession process” and said the U.S. would like to work together again “to help realize the aspirations of the Georgian people to become a member of the Western family of democracies and we are ready to restart that relationship.”

She concluded by saying: “So, I hope that we can get back on track and that government can take some important steps to help us do that, but I want reiterate: we will always be a friend and partner to the people of Georgia.”

