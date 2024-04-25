Disability Community Urges International Response to Georgia’s “shady” UNCRPD Nomination

Persons with disabilities and CSOs issued a joint statement condemning the Georgian Government’s non-inclusive and “shady” nomination of a candidate for the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD Committee). The signatories accuse the country of violating the relevant Convention by excluding the procedures for due participation. The undersigned urge an international response.

The statement urges the international community “to condemn the absence of transparency and civic participation” in the nomination and also calls on “the intergovernmental and international non-governmental organizations, as well as the individual nations, to further inquire into the situation, publish and disseminate the findings.” The Georgian community and CSOs expect support from their international counterparts and express readiness to provide more information.

The statement highlights that significant efforts and foreign funding have been dedicated to establishing participation mechanisms for persons with disabilities. However, this “direct violation” still occurred due to the “façade” nature of the government’s participation mechanisms.

In this context, the statement also refers to the reintroduced Foreign Agents bill. “The authorities justify the introduction of this bill by the need for civil society to be transparent. While the government itself does not adhere to the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation, the authorities lacked the political will to involve persons with disabilities in decision-making on such a matter of nationwide importance.”

This statement is joined by the following representative organizations of persons with disabilities and other organizations working on disability rights, parents of disabled children and adults, and disabled activists:

Organizations:

Platform for New Opportunities/PNO

Georgian Network of ex/users and survivors of Psychiatry

Families against discrimination/FAD

Movement Accessible Environment for Everyone

Sentire

Movement Inclusive Society Georgia

Equal Participation Center/EPC

Aures Foundation

Partnership for Human Rights/PHR

Georgian Young Lawyers Association/GYLA

Social Justice Center

Individuals:

Esma Gumberidze

Giorgi Akhmeteli

Giorgi Enukidze

Marine Korkotadze

Ana Sikhashvili

Olga Kalina

Shorena Shavlakadze

David Kviriliani

Ekaterine Tortladze

Tatia Datashvili

Givi Jvarsheishvili

Goderdzi Gogoladze