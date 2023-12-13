PM Garibashvili Addresses EU Leaders

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili wrote to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, representing the Spanish EU Presidency, and other European leaders.

PM Garibashvili expressed gratitude for the recognition of Georgia’s European perspective in June 2022 and the Commission’s recommendation to the European Council to grant Georgia the EU candidacy. He says his Government is fully committed and determined to continue working on the necessary reforms.

Garibashvili argues that Georgia has made significant progress towards meeting EU standards, including the conclusion of an Association Agreement, a Free Trade Agreement, visa-free travel, and enhanced trade and security cooperation. He also notes that Georgia has responded positively to the European Commission’s 12 recommendations for further reform and has begun implementing the new recommendations outlined in the November 8 Communication.

Emphasizing that Georgia sees the EU’s enlargement policy as “a geostrategic investment in peace, stability, and prosperity in the whole of Europe,” PM highlights Georgia’s geostrategic importance, saying that the country is located in a “heavily contested region” and can play a key role in promoting peace, stability, democratic development, and cooperation within the region. He also emphasizes Georgia’s potential to contribute to European connectivity, offering alternative routes for energy, freight transportation, and trade in the Black Sea.

PM Garibashvili sees granting candidate status to Georgia as a “turning point for Georgia’s European future” and an “additional impetus for establishing lasting peace in Georgia.” He calls for the continued support of European leaders in ensuring the peaceful reintegration of the occupied Georgian territories and the reconciliation of divided communities, saying that a “strong engagement of the EU and its member states will be critical.”

He concludes by reiterating that “the future of Georgia lies in the EU, and there is no alternative to it.” PM expresses hope that the European Council will take a “strategic and forward-looking decision” to grant Georgia candidate status, firmly anchoring the country within the EU family of democracies.

