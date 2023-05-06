The Daily Beat: 5 May

Chair of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Nikoloz Samkharadze, menaces to pull the party out of the European socialists’ political family (PES) in response to the PES’s condemnation of prime minister Garibashvili’s participation in ultra-conservative CPAC gathering. It appears rather tricky for Samkharadze to comprehend why the Georgian prime minister’s participation in CPAC is unacceptable and appalling for the PES. “I am not sure whether to stay or not in such a group when your own political group forbids you from participating in the conference,” Nikoloz Samkharadze said. PES repeatedly condemned Garibashvili’s attendance at CPAC, stressing that it might affect Georgian Dream’s status within the socialists’ political family.

Another senior MP from the ruling party, head of the Legal Affairs Committee Mikhail Sarjveladze, shielded Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze from laudatory comments voiced by Russian war propagandist Margarita Simonyan. “Don’t draw direct parallels, but if Hitler liked Beethoven, is it Beethoven’s fault?” Mikheil Sarjveladze said. Margarita Simonyan extremely positively reacted to Kaladze’s latest comment on not joining EU sanctions against Russia, publicly praising the wisdom and practicability of Georgian authorities.

A Georgian woman charged with spying in occupied Abkhazia was sentenced to 10.5 years of imprisonment. The “Supreme Court” of occupied Abkhazia has sentenced Kristine Takalandze, a Georgian citizen from the village of Nabakevi in the ethnic Georgian majority district of Gali, who was arrested on charges of spying, to 10 years and six months in prison, Apsnypress news agency reported. The State Security Service told Civil.ge that it activated the hotline to inform the EU Monitoring Mission and will do its utmost to secure the prompt release of Georgian citizens.

The police in occupied Abkhazia detained young activists from the “Hara H-Pitsunda” (Our Pitsunda) movement for protesting the Russian land grab. Local police in occupied Abkhazia’s central city, Sokhumi, detained six women and two men in their twenties for “petty hooliganism” after they hung protest banners in several public places, opposing the transfer of the state “dacha” property “Pitsunda” to the Russian Federation. They also protest against the construction of apartment hotels and multi-story buildings in the historic districts of Sokhumi. According to local press reports, the women activists were released after an “explanatory conversation” with police, while the two men were charged with administrative offenses.