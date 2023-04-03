Photo story: “Women’s Solidarity March in Tbilisi”

Against the background of the revelations of sexual harassment of several women by Shalva Ramishvili, the founder and presenter of the pro-government television channel “PosTV”, and against the backdrop of the support expressed for Ramishvili by the ruling team, a “Women’s Solidarity March” was organized in Tbilisi on April 2.

Civil Georgia photographer Guram Muradov captured the solidarity march in his photos:

Women’s Solidarity March, Tbilisi April 2 აპრილი, 2023, Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

