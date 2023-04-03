NewsPhotogallery
Photo story: “Women’s Solidarity March in Tbilisi”
Against the background of the revelations of sexual harassment of several women by Shalva Ramishvili, the founder and presenter of the pro-government television channel “PosTV”, and against the backdrop of the support expressed for Ramishvili by the ruling team, a “Women’s Solidarity March” was organized in Tbilisi on April 2.
- 27/03/2023 – President Expresses Support for Women – Victims of Sexual Harassment
- 23/03/2023 – Controversial TV Personality Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations
Civil Georgia photographer Guram Muradov captured the solidarity march in his photos:
