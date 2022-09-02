Georgia Hosting European Basketball Championship – EuroBasket 2022

For the first time in the history of Georgia, the country is hosting the 41st European Basketball Championship – FIBA EuroBasket 2022 from 1-7 September.

The national basketball teams of 24 countries are participating in the championship, which is hosted by the Czech Republic, Germany, and Italy, alongside Georgia.

The official opening ceremony was held in Tbilisi on 31 August at Rike Park, where a “Fan Zone” was also organized for basketball fans.

“It is a great honor for us and we are all happy that our country is the host of Eurobasket. We met this championship with dignity, [and] everything is ready to hold this championship with dignity,” Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated on 1 September, before the start of the game between Georgia and Belgium. The PM also wished the basketball players “success” and “victories”

Tea Tsulukiani, the Minister of Culture, also congratulated basketball fans and Georgian sports in general on holding “this unprecedented event” in Georgia and wished success to the Georgian national team.

