Amb. Reeker Appointed U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

The U.S. State Department released a press statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken announcing that he has appointed Ambassador Philip T. Reeker as the new Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.

The 24 August press release denoted that Ambassador Reeker will serve as U.S. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair and lead negotiator for the U.S. delegation to the Geneva International Discussions (GID) “during this critical period.”

Secretary of State Blinken emphasized that Amb. Reeker’s appointment “reaffirms the importance the United States places in the Geneva International Discussions on Georgia.”

I have appointed Ambassador Philip Reeker as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and Minsk Group Co-Chair. Ambassador Reeker’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 25, 2022

In his role, Amb. Reeker will also be engaged alongside partners like the European Union in facilitating direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan in his role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair.

According to the press release, Ambassador Reeker has significant experience in Europe and international organizations, having served most recently at the U.S. Embassy in the United Kingdom as Chargé d’Affaires to the Court of St. James’s. Before that, he was the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2019-2021.

Amb. Reeker has also filled the role of the Civilian Deputy and Policy Advisor to the Commander of U.S. European Command in Stuttgart, Germany, and as the U.S. Consul General in Milan, covering Northern Italy. He has also been the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State focused on the Balkans, Central Europe, and Holocaust Issues. Prior to that position, he served as the U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia from 2008-2011.

