Georgian Leaders Offer Condolences Over Turkey Highway Crash

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed sorrow and offered their condolences over a tragic automobile crash that occurred in Turkey on 20 August.

Sixteen people, including emergency workers and journalists, were killed on a highway in the South-Eastern province of Gaziantep when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, according to Reuters. 20 people were also injured in the accident.

Prime Minister Garibashvili tweeted on 21 August, “Deeply saddened by the news of the tragic accident in Gaziantep highway. We send our most sincere condolences to the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. In these difficult times, Georgia stands together with Turkey brothers and sisters.”

Speaker Papuashvili meanwhile, wrote, “Heartbreaking news from Türkiye on the tragic accident on Gaziantep-Nizip highway that took 16 lives.”

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Turkey in these difficult times,” he emphasized. “We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a 20 August tweet, “It was with great sadness that we learned of the loss of lives as a result of the horrible accident in Turkiye. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased. We wish a swift recovery to all injured. Georgia stands with you in this time of grief.”

Significantly, another crash occurred in Turkey on the same day in the Derik District of Mardin when a truck hit a site resulting in an additional sixteen people dead and 29 others injured.

