In Photos: Sixth Day of Tbilisi For Ukraine

Tbilisites hit the streets again on March 1 to support Ukraine, with many protesters also expressing dismay about the Georgian Dream government’s controversial stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Lelo chair Mamuka Khazaradze, Droa party leader Elene Khoshtaria, Zurab Japaridze of Girchi – More Freedom and former President Giorgi Margvelashvili were among those who addressed the rally.

Khoshtaria, one of the co-organizers of the rally, unveiled three demands during her address. She called on Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to resign, Georgia to shut airspace to Russia and file an application for EU membership.

Civil Georgia’s photographer, Guram Muradov, captured the sixth day of anti-war protest in Tbilisi:

