King Tamar Avenue with billboards for Tbilisi mayoral runoff contenders. Banner for UNM's Nika Melia (L) promises sending 100 students abroad in "the best universities." Billboard for Kaladze (R) calls for "bringing victory to conclusion. OCT 2021. Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
In Photos: Georgia’s 2021 Runoff Campaign

28/10/2021 - 17:10
On October 30, Georgians will vote in local election runoffs to elect 20 mayors, including those for five self-governing cities (Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi and Poti) and 42 majoritarians in city and municipal councils as well. Ruling Georgian Dream party candidates secured first-round wins on October 2 in 44 mayoral races.

Civil Georgia’s Editor-in-Chief Otar Kobakhidze wandered through the streets of Tbilisi and Batumi to capture electoral campaign ads ahead of the crucial vote. 

GD mayoral candidate Archil Chikovani’s ad in downtown Batumi. Photo: October 2021, Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge

 

GD mayoral candidate Archil Chikovani’s ad in downtown Batumi. GD billboards dominate across central Batumi. Photo: October 2021, Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge

 

Moving to Tbilisi: Georgian Dream candidate Kakha Kaladze’s runoff ad near Tbilisi’s central Dezerter Bazaar, promising GEL 500 pharmacy voucher to socially vulnerable pensioners. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge

 

Kaladze’s ad near Dezerter Bazaar, promising to eradicate homelessness. Frontrunner Kaladze will face United National Movement’s Nika Melia. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge

 

Melia’s billboard promising to send 100 students abroad in the “best universities” per year. The UNM candidate stepped up his presence on Tbilisi billboards ahead of runoffs. Akaki Tsereteli Avenue, Tbilisi. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

UNM mayoral hopeful’s ad on Akaki Tsereteli Avenue, promising monthly GEL 100 addition for Tbilisi pensioners. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

Billboards for Kakha Kaladze and Georgian Dream party on residential buildings of Giorgi Tsabadze Street. Oct 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge

 

Nika Melia’s ad near high-rise King David building, promising monthly GEL 100 addition for Tbilisi pensioners. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

Ad for UNM’s Nika Melia on Tbilisi Philharmonic desktop, promising free meals in public schools. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

Kaladze’s billboard on Merab Kostava Street, calling “to bring victory to conclusion.” Tbilisi, October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

Kaladze’s poster on bus, calling “to bring victory to conclusion.” Shota Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi, October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

Ads for Melia (L) and Kaladze (R) on Republic Square, Tbilisi. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

Runoff ads on the Republic Square in downtown Tbilisi. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

Runoff ad on Republic Square featuring mayoral hopeful Nika Melia in the middle and his deputy mayoral picks – left to right: Elene Khoshtaria of Droa! party, Lelo’s Mamuka Khazaradze, Girchi-More Freedom’s Zurab Japaridze and ex-Vice Mayor Irakli Abesadze. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

A stray dog in front of Kakha Kaladze’s banner on First Republic Square. Tbilisi, October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

 

Above: Kaladze’s billboard promising to eradicate homelessness. Below: Billboard featuring GD’s Mtatsminda majoritarian-elect, Zurab Abashidze. Tbilisi, First Republic Sq. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge

