In Photos: Georgia’s 2021 Runoff Campaign

On October 30, Georgians will vote in local election runoffs to elect 20 mayors, including those for five self-governing cities (Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi and Poti) and 42 majoritarians in city and municipal councils as well. Ruling Georgian Dream party candidates secured first-round wins on October 2 in 44 mayoral races.

Civil Georgia’s Editor-in-Chief Otar Kobakhidze wandered through the streets of Tbilisi and Batumi to capture electoral campaign ads ahead of the crucial vote.