Abkhaz Leader Meets Russian Defense, Finance Ministers

Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania has held meetings with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, as part of his trip to Moscow.

Meeting on October 13, Bzhania and Minister Shoygu discussed the military aspects of the Russo-Abkhaz “treaty of alliance and strategic partnership,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Bzhania’s press service cited Minister Shoygu as vowing that Moscow will “continue to pay sufficient attention” to the functioning of its military base in Abkhazia. The parties also touched on financing the costs of modernizing the “armed forces” of the occupied region.

The Moscow-backed Abkhaz leader met Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on October 15, according to local media reports. Sokhumi-based Apsnypress outlet reported that the two discussed financial cooperation for 2022-2025.

Bzhania departed for Moscow on October 8. He has already held meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Head of Federal Agency for Air Transport Aleksandr Neradko, and Gazprom representatives.

