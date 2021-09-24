Girchi (NPC): Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released the proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 candidates registered by Girchi (New Political Center), among them 3 women, 7 – men.

Hermann Szabó Rolandi Natchkebia Ana Szabó Otar Zakalashvili Boris Solomonia Salome Merkviladze Giorgi Tchiboshvili Irakli Gabidzashvili Ana Shamugia Omari Latatia

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

Party has not presented candidate for Tbilisi Mayoral elections. This will be the first election for Girchi since last year’s split after which former leader Zurab Japaridze has established new Girchi – More Freedom party.

