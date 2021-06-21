New Regional Police Chief Appointed in Kakheti

On June 21, Colonel Giorgi Aladashvili was appointed as the police chief in eastern Georgia’s Kakheti region, replacing Kakhaber Muradashvili, who held the post since February, 2021.

Giorgi Aladashvili previously served as Deputy Director of the Central Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the Interior Ministry, Colonel Aladashvili “has several years of work experience in the law enforcement agencies.”

