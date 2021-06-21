Colonel Giorgi Aladashvili will serve as the new Chief of Kakheti Police Department. Photo: police.ge
News

New Regional Police Chief Appointed in Kakheti

21/06/2021 - 13:08
20 Less than a minute

On June 21, Colonel Giorgi Aladashvili was appointed as the police chief in eastern Georgia’s Kakheti region, replacing Kakhaber Muradashvili, who held the post since February, 2021.

Giorgi Aladashvili previously served as Deputy Director of the Central Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the Interior Ministry, Colonel Aladashvili “has several years of work experience in the law enforcement agencies.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
21/06/2021 - 13:08
20 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Azerbaijani Embassy Warns Against Depicting Dmanisi Incident as Ethnically-Driven

17/05/2021 - 19:16

Massive Disturbances in Dmanisi after Local Shop Incident

17/05/2021 - 14:52

Interior Ministry Infringes on Namakhvani Protesters’ Rights, Watchdog Says

12/04/2021 - 19:19

Tensions Mount as Police Dismantle Protest Tents in Namakhvani

12/04/2021 - 16:57
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button