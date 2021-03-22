News
Georgian Central Bank sells USD 40 Mln
The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million on the foreign exchange auction on March 22.
According to the NBG, the weighted average bid rate amounted to GEL 3.3293 per USD. Meanwhile, the official exchange rate for March 23 was determined at GEL 3.3299 per USD.
This was the fourth intervention in 2021, as the central bank has previously sold USD 120 million in three auctions.
Also Read:
- February 18: Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln
- January 27: Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln
- January 6: Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln
- Georgian Central Bank Increases Key Rate to 8.5%
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)