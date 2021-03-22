Photo: Annie Sprat via Unsplash
Georgian Central Bank sells USD 40 Mln

22/03/2021 - 17:06
31 Less than a minute

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million on the foreign exchange auction on March 22.

According to the NBG, the weighted average bid rate amounted to GEL 3.3293 per USD. Meanwhile, the official exchange rate for March 23 was determined at GEL 3.3299 per USD.

This was the fourth intervention in 2021, as the central bank has previously sold USD 120 million in three auctions.

