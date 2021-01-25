EU Special Representative Klaar Visits Tbilisi

Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, who is visiting Tbilisi since January 24, met today Georgian officials.

At the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, the parties discussed “the latest regional security shifts,” security situation in Georgia’s Kremlin-backed regions and adjacent Tbilisi-controlled territories, as well as humanitarian and socio-economic challenges in the conflict-affected areas, the Georgian Government’s press office reported.

The parties also spoke of movement restrictions imposed by Moscow-backed Sokhumi and Tskhinvali authorities, as well as the recent verdict by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on the 2008 Russo-Georgia war case, in which the Strasbourg-based court held Russia responsible for the breach of six articles of the European Convention of Human Rights in the aftermath of the war.

According to Prime Minister Gakharia, addressing occupation-related issues requires the “crucial” involvement of the EU and other strategic partners in the process. He then thanked the EUSR for the EU’s engagement in conflict resolution and dividing line monitoring efforts by the EU Monitoring Mission.

On the same day, Toivo Klaar held another meeting with the Georgian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Chair Nikoloz Samkharadze. Klaar discussed with Samkharadze the developments in the South Caucasus region, protracted conflicts, and the security situation of the region.