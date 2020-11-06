Police arrest one person in Kakheti. Photo: screengrab from the Interior Ministry video.
News

Police Seize 6.5 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

06/11/2020 - 12:51
28 Less than a minute

On November 6, the Interior Ministry of Georgia stated that police arrested one person on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities. 

According to the statement, police arrested the suspect and seized 6.5 kg of heroin in the Signaghi municipality of the eastern Georgian region of Kakheti.

The Interior Ministry launched the investigation under Article 260 (6) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal manufacturing, production, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of drugs, their analogs, precursors or new psychoactive substances in particularly large quantities, foreseeing imprisonment for a term of eight to twenty years or a life sentence.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
06/11/2020 - 12:51
28 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Photo of Reports: Abkhazia Armenians Go to War in Karabakh

Reports: Abkhazia Armenians Go to War in Karabakh

06/11/2020 - 16:09
Photo of Facebook Removes Networks Linked to Alliance of Patriots, Alt-info

Facebook Removes Networks Linked to Alliance of Patriots, Alt-info

06/11/2020 - 15:45
Photo of NATO PA President on October 31 Elections

NATO PA President on October 31 Elections

06/11/2020 - 15:23
Photo of Police Seize 4 kg of Drugs, Arrest One Person

Police Seize 4 kg of Drugs, Arrest One Person

05/11/2020 - 16:17
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2020
Back to top button