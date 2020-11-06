Police Seize 6.5 kg of Heroin, Arrest One

On November 6, the Interior Ministry of Georgia stated that police arrested one person on charges of illegal purchase and storage of drugs in particularly large quantities.

According to the statement, police arrested the suspect and seized 6.5 kg of heroin in the Signaghi municipality of the eastern Georgian region of Kakheti.

The Interior Ministry launched the investigation under Article 260 (6) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal manufacturing, production, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of drugs, their analogs, precursors or new psychoactive substances in particularly large quantities, foreseeing imprisonment for a term of eight to twenty years or a life sentence.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)