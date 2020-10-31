Key Election Watchdog Heads Assess Voting Day

1,970,540 voters cast their ballots in Georgia’s October 31 parliamentary elections, accounting for 56.11% of the total number of voters. As polling stations have closed nationwide at 20:00 and vote counting and tabulation are underway, Civil.ge asked key local CSOs that have dispatched hundreds of observers on polling day, to reflect on the highlights of the voting part of the election day.

Sulkhan Saladze, Head of Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association

According to Sulkhan Saladze, Chief Young Lawyer, aside from usual elections violations incidents, observers had problems with fulfilling their duties, which constituted a new trend and even included a physical assault on one of the observers by head of the precinct election commission. GYLA Head said that interference with journalistic activities was another hallmark of 2020 elections: “unfortunately, investigations into these incidents have been opened into damaging property rather than into interfering with journalistic activities or violence.”

“Summing up, I can say that these elections were truly hard elections. It is regrettable that we still have to talk about a number of [election violation] traditions, with no prospect of changing these practices in sight in the years to come,” Saladze highlighted.

GYLA Head also noted that the watchdog cannot yet assess the overall influence of these violations on the results, as the counting is still underway. He said, however, that the breaches in a large part of polling stations can be considered as “significant, rather than minor violations that wouldn’t affect shaping outcomes at least at the polling station level.”

Elene Nizharadze, Head of the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED)

ISFED head listed a number of violations during the voting period, including physical and verbal assaults and mobilization of crowds outside the precincts. Nizharadze highlighted cases of interference with monitoring activities of the observers, including physical assault and psychological pressure exerted against them.

According to Nizharadze, apart from other major and minor violations, breach of secrecy has been a prominent feature of the October 31 parliamentary election, noting that “we were informed in advance during the campaign period that public servants were asked to take their ballots outside the voting booth in an opened state.”

Other breaches affecting the free expression of the will of voters included photographing voters by Newpost media agency, as well as the traditional deployment of so-called party “coordinators” which ISFED sees as attempts to control and exert pressure on voters’ will.

“Physical injuries received by journalists were important as well,” Nizharadze said, adding that these incidents were also problematic “as these amounted to an interference with journalistic activities, which is unacceptable.”

Eka Gigauri, Head of Transparency International Georgia

According to Eka Gigauri, Head of TI Georgia, “I reckon that today’s election is worse than 2016 parliamentary elections in view of violations and challenges.” “Overall, with respect to the quality, we did not have very good elections, there were many violations,” she added.

Gigauri stressed that some of the breaches during polling day might have been intentional, while others were due to a lack of preparation on part of the precinct commission members. The majority of violations were identified in the first half of the voting day, she emphasized, adding, however, that a number of violent confrontations erupted later in the day.

CSO head also highlighted the cases of interrupting observers, including an incident of a physical attack on one of the TI Georgia observers.

Another major novelty for the October 31 parliamentary elections was holding them under challenging pandemic circumstances, but it still did not prevent a large number of citizens from voting, Gigauri noted. In this context, she said precinct commission members in many polling stations failed to follow the regulations against the spread of the COVID-19.

