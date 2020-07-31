In Photos: Historians, Activists Remember Victims of Soviet Terror

A group of Georgian activists and historians, led by the Soviet Past Research Laboratory (SovLab), marked 30 July as a day of remembrance of the victims of the Soviet political terror in front of the former CheKa – secret Soviet police (precursor to KGB) building in Tbilisi.

On this very date in 1937 extrajudicial mechanisms – so-called “troikas” – was created, which would put their bloody signature under death warrants of the hundreds of thousands of Soviet citizens.

The activists symbolically read out the list of over 250 Georgian citizens, from the ministers of the First Democratic Republic’s government to ordinary teachers, clerks, and workers who fell victim following August 1924 uprising of Georgians against the communist rule.

It is estimated by the historians that 5,000 – 7,000 people were shot down after an unsuccessful 1924 uprising only.