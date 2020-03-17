Georgian Foreign Ministry: Crimea Annexation Violates International Law

“Illegal occupation and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the City of Sevastopol” by the Russian Federation were committed “in a gross violation of the fundamental norms and principles of international law,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement of March 16, on the sixth anniversary of the Crimea annexation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the occupation and annexation of the Autonomic Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and the attempt to forcefully change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine – an experience our country has already come through,” reads the statement.

Reaffirming its “firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders,” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said the “practice of occupation and annexation undermines the established international order posing a serious threat to international security, peace and stability.”

According to the Foreign Ministry, “the firm and consolidated position” of the international community “is of utmost importance in order to resist the ongoing aggression against sovereign states and to ensure peace and stability through establishment of meaningful international security mechanisms on the ground.”

