Audit Office: Zurabishvili Secures 81% of Donations in 1H November

The State Audit Office, an independent body in charge of the political finance monitoring, reported that in the period from October 29 through November 16, Salome Zurabishvili and Grigol Vashadze have raised respectively 81% (GEL 1,743,000) and 19% (GEL 398,649) of the total GEL 2,141,649 in donations.

For the first round, the two candidates raised a total of GEL 6,102,423 in donations, 88.42% of which (GEL 5,395,984) went to Zurabishvili and 11.57% (GEL 706,439) to Vashadze.

Overall, since August 1, the candidate endorsed by the ruing party has been leading the fundraising efforts with a vast margin: out of the total of GEL 8,244,072 raised by the two candidates, 86.5 % (GEL 7,138,984 ) went to her, and 13.4% (GEL 1,105,088) to Vashadze.

