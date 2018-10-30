Zaza Saralidze’s Case Transferred to Rustavi Prosecutor’s Office

The case of Zaza Saralidze, father of one of the teenagers murdered in the controversial Khorava Street stabbing last December 2017, who was arrested last week on charges of assaulting a police officer, has been transferred to the Kvemo Kartli district prosecutor’s office, Civil.ge was told at the chief prosecutor’s office today.

“To ensure that defense lawyers and public have no questions towards the Tbilisi prosecutor’s office, representing the prosecution into the Khorava murder case, Zaza Saralidze’s case has been transferred to the Rustavi district prosecutor’s office,” it said.

Commenting on the matter, Saralidze said “the prosecutor’s office has made such a huge mistake in my son’s case that it has no sense” which of its branches will investigate the case.

Zaza Saralidze was arrested on October 26 on charges of assaulting a police officer. Saralidze, who had been rallying outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi for several weeks, was apprehended following his attempts to erect a tent in the area. The chief prosecutor’s office charged him on October 28, but later released him from custody. The prosecutor’s office said that it will demand bail instead of imprisonment for Saralidze.

