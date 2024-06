საქართველოს პრეზიდენტი შვეიცარიაში უკრაინის მშვიდობის სამიტს ესწრება

Met with President @sandumaiamd on the sidelines of #UAPeaceSummit



Congratulated Madam President on EU integration progress with accession talks beginning



Confident that Georgia 🇬🇪 , Moldova 🇲🇩 and Ukraine 🇺🇦 will soon advance together on the European path 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/1pbrDFx3qm