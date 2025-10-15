Kremlin Says Russia Will Not Comply With ECtHR Ruling on Post-2008 War Rights Violations

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia does not plan to comply with the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruling ordering it to pay Georgia 253 million euros in compensation for human rights violations that followed the August 2008 war, even though the Court noted that Russia remains bound by its judgments related to events that occurred before September 16, 2022, when it left the Convention.

“We will not comply with the decision,” Peskov said at a briefing, as quoted by Russian state news agency TASS in an October 15 report. When asked whether a potential payment could help improve relations between Georgia and Russia, Peskov responded, “We believe this is a separate issue, a separate matter.”

In its October 14 ruling in the case Georgia v. Russia (IV), the ECtHR unanimously awarded 253,018,000 euros in non-pecuniary damages to more than 29,000 victims of human rights violations stemming from the so-called “borderization” process and the occupation lines with Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions. The violations include excessive use of force, ill-treatment, unlawful detention, and restrictions on freedom of movement, among other issues for which Russia was found responsible in an earlier April 2024 ruling.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული