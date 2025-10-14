ECtHR Orders Russia to Pay Georgia 253 Million Euros Over Post-2008 War Rights Violations

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has ordered Russia to pay Georgia more than 253 million euros in compensation for thousands of victims of human rights violations stemming from the tightening of administrative boundary lines after the 2008 war.

In an October 14 ruling in the case Georgia v. Russia (IV), the ECtHR unanimously awarded 253,018,000 euros in non-pecuniary damages to more than 29,000 victims. The compensation covers violations for which Russia was found responsible in an earlier 2024 judgment related to its postwar actions in Georgia.

The case arose from the postwar “borderization” process, which restricted movement across the occupation lines between Tbilisi-controlled territory and the Russia-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions.

In its April 9, 2024, ruling, the ECtHR found that Russia was responsible for a pattern of violations, including excessive use of force, ill-treatment, unlawful detention, restrictions on freedom of movement and access to homes, land and family, as well as denial of education in the Georgian language.

In its latest ruling, the Court also instructed the Georgian government to establish an effective mechanism to distribute the compensation within 18 months of Russia’s payment.

The Court also noted that the Committee of Ministers continues to monitor enforcement of its rulings against Russia, which remains bound to comply with judgments related to events that occurred before September 16, 2022, when it left the Convention.

