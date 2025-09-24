Abkhazian Cultural Center Reportedly Opens in Seoul

The officials from Georgia’s occupied province of Abkhazia opened an Abkhazian cultural center in Seoul, South Korea, on September 23. According to the Sokhumi-based news agency Apsnypress, the opening ceremony was held at South Korea’s National Assembly, with South Korean lawmakers, artists, entrepreneurs, and journalists in attendance.

The center reportedly plans to host exhibitions, concerts, and other events to introduce South Koreans to the cultural heritage of Abkhazia. The same agency reports Korean lawmaker An Ho Yeung stating, “This center will become a platform for active relationships.”

The representatives of the occupation authorities reportedly emphasized the initiative’s cultural focus. Daur Kove, the de facto minister of culture, who also attended the event, said the center would create “new prospects for expanding joint projects and productive dialogue in the humanitarian sphere,” aiming to foster “friendship and mutual understanding between peoples.”

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the opening of the center.

South Korea does not recognize Abkhazia as an independent state. Furthermore, Georgia and South Korea have maintained warm diplomatic relations since 1992. Seoul opened its first consular office in Tbilisi in 2015 and upgraded it to an embassy in 2024 to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული