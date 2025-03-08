Photo Story | Georgians Mark 100th Day Protests

On March 7, protesters took to the streets again to mark the 100th day of nonstop protests in Georgia. Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, the epicenter of the protests, was crowded and closed to traffic after several marches—including students and academics, architects, and activists from the daily rallies at the Georgian Public Broadcaster office—ended at the parliament. The demands remain the same: new elections and the release of those arrested during the protests.

Non-stop protests erupted on November 28, 2024 in response to Georgian Dream’s announcement to halt the country’s EU accession process. Since then, the resistance has continued and developed despite police crackdowns, including mass beatings and arrests, and increasing repression by Georgian Dream. Dozens of activists remain behind bars on criminal charges believed to be politically motivated, and hundreds are fighting disproportionate fines in court after the ruling party bombarded the protests with repressive legislation. Protests have spread nationwide, including non-stop rallies in major Georgian cities. Temperatures are finally rising after a long, cold winter.