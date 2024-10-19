President: Don’t Be Afraid, Promises to Join European March on October 20

President Salome Zurabishvili promised to join the participants of the “Georgia chooses European Union” rally planned for October 20 in Tbilisi, exactly one week before the crucial Parliamentary elections. She called on Georgians not to be afraid of intimidation and threats, to join the march the next day and to vote on October 26.

During a briefing at the Orbeliani Palace, President Zurabishvili said that she was very happy and hopeful that “all will be well” because the unity that is “necessary to return to Europe”exists in this country” and because the four main opposition political forces “are committed to the Georgian Charter” – “to the road map that should lead us back to Europe”.

President Zurabishvili said: “I am therefore confident that many of you will be present tomorrow [at the rally]. She added: “It is imperative that people peacefully express their will for the country to protect its European future.”

She said: “We will bid farewell to one party rule, to polarization, to hatred. There is no alternative to this path – the path of development, peace, education; the path that will unite us all”.

She said: “I know that a lot of people will take to streets tomorrow.” She also said she knows they are subjected to threats, pressure and attempts to make them believe that the elections will be rigged. “You shouldn’t be afraid of anything, we are on the right path, we will reach our goal peacefully, through peaceful election,” President said. She also stressed that “the victory has to be clear, without any doubt”. She called on Georgians not to be afraid to come out on October 20 or October 26, the day of the elections.

The peaceful march “Georgia chooses EU” will start tomorrow at 19:00 Tbilisi time, with people gathering at five different locations in Tbilisi at 17:00 and marching towards Freedom Square, where a concert with the participation of popular Georgian music bands is planned.