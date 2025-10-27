In Photos: Georgians Protest on Anniversary of Disputed Elections
On October 26, the first anniversary of the disputed 2024 parliamentary vote, Georgians marched in large numbers from Tbilisi’s Republic Square to the parliament, vowing to fight “till the end” and “till victory” amid the ruling party’s growing crackdown on protests.
The march and the parliament rally coincided with Day 333 of non-stop protests across Georgia’s major cities, including on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, where daily rallies have come under increasing pressure since Georgian Dream authorities began enforcing stricter protest laws. Over the past days, up to a hundred protesters were detained for “blocking roads” or “covering faces” during demonstrations. They will face criminal charges if they repeat the acts.
A year after the vote – unrecognized by most opposition parties and voters amid widespread fraud allegations – and eleven months since non-stop protests erupted in response to Georgian Dream’s announcement halting EU integration, Georgia remains in a state of crisis. More than a hundred people – including protesters, opposition politicians, and a journalist – remain behind bars after being arrested during the protests and are either on trial or have already been convicted on criminal charges.
Georgian Dream authorities continue to struggle with international legitimacy, while Tbilisi’s relations with the West remain fragile and, in some cases, are deteriorating. The ruling party plans to appeal to the Constitutional Court to seek a ban on opposition parties and individuals from active politics.
Also Read:
- 20/10/2025 – Gakharia’s Party to Take Up Parliament Seats, Ending Yearlong Boycott
- 24/09/2025 – Alternative Campaign of Georgia’s Prison Newspapers
- 20/12/2024 – ODIHR Final Report Reiterates Multiple Concerns over October 26 Elections, Calls for Concrete Action