In Photos: Georgians Protest on Anniversary of Disputed Elections

On October 26, the first anniversary of the disputed 2024 parliamentary vote, Georgians marched in large numbers from Tbilisi’s Republic Square to the parliament, vowing to fight “till the end” and “till victory” amid the ruling party’s growing crackdown on protests.

The march and the parliament rally coincided with Day 333 of non-stop protests across Georgia’s major cities, including on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue, where daily rallies have come under increasing pressure since Georgian Dream authorities began enforcing stricter protest laws. Over the past days, up to a hundred protesters were detained for “blocking roads” or “covering faces” during demonstrations. They will face criminal charges if they repeat the acts.

A year after the vote – unrecognized by most opposition parties and voters amid widespread fraud allegations – and eleven months since non-stop protests erupted in response to Georgian Dream’s announcement halting EU integration, Georgia remains in a state of crisis. More than a hundred people – including protesters, opposition politicians, and a journalist – remain behind bars after being arrested during the protests and are either on trial or have already been convicted on criminal charges.

Georgian Dream authorities continue to struggle with international legitimacy, while Tbilisi’s relations with the West remain fragile and, in some cases, are deteriorating. The ruling party plans to appeal to the Constitutional Court to seek a ban on opposition parties and individuals from active politics.

A lively march on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue on the anniversary of October 26, 2024 disputed elections. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

Protesters gather at the parliament after the march, October 26, 2025. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

Salome Zurabishvili, Georgia’s Fifth President, addressed the crowd at the parliament. October 26, 2025. Photo: Konstantin Hadzi-Vukovic/Civil.ge

Protesters marching on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue on the anniversary of October 26, 2024 disputed elections. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

“Russian regime must resign!” – banner reads on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue as protesters march by. October 26, 2025. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

Flag with a black dot – a symbol of a rigged vote – flying above the rally as the march arrives at the parliament, October 26, 2025. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

Protesters gather at the parliament after the march, October 26, 2025. Photo: Konstantin Hadzi-Vukovic/Civil.ge

Protesters gather at the parliament after the march, October 26, 2025. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

Protesters gather at the parliament after the march, October 26, 2025. Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

