Constitutional Court Hearing on Foreign Agents Law

On August 29, the Georgian Constitutional Court began hearing on the lawsuits against the Foreign Agents Law filed by President Zurabishvili, 121 civil society and media organizations, opposition MPs, and two journalists, which the Court had previously consolidated into a single case. The preliminary hearing will last until August 31.

After the preliminary hearing, the court will decide on the admissibility of the constitutional claims and whether to temporarily suspend the practical provisions of the law, as requested by the plaintiffs.

Below we cover each day of the hearings. The news story will be updated gradually:

Day 1

All the judges of the Constitutional Court attended the preliminary hearing, except for Judge Irine Imerlinshvili , who was said to be absent for health reasons.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Merab Turava, announced that another, fifth, separate lawsuit challenging the Foreign Agents Law had been filed with the Court two days earlier by the Association of Law Firms of Georgia (ALFG), but due to procedural rules it couldn't be consolidated with other cases.

Georgian Dream members Anri Okhanashvili, Tengiz Sharmanashvili, and Archil Gorduladze, who were designated to represent Georgia's Parliament at the Court, did not show up for the session. The defendant side was represented by the Parliament staff members.

The Georgian Public Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani submitted an Amicus Curiae (Friend of the Court) brief to the Court, stating that the law "singles out a certain group of organizations and attributes a new status to them, which results in stigmatizing the organizations on the basis of foreign funding and hinders their work."

Judge Eva Gotsiridze clarified that during the preliminary hearing, the Court will only decide which constitutional articles cited in the lawsuits will be admitted for deliberation. Therefore, the plaintiffs must elaborate on which and how specific provisions of the law violate which articles of the Constitution.

Zurab Macharadze, Deputy Parliamentary Secretary to President Salome Zurabishvili and one of her representatives in the Constitutional Court, spoke of the constitutional articles that the law as a whole essentially violates, including Article 78, which obliges all constitutional bodies to ensure Georgia's full integration into the EU and NATO. Noting the numerous statements by Western leaders against the law since its re-introduction, he said it was clear that the law would prevent Georgia from joining Western institutions. He argued that the law and its various provisions also contradict Article 12 on the right to free personal development, Article 17 on the right to freedom of opinion, information, mass media and the Internet, Article 22 on freedom of association, and Article 31 on procedural rights.

Eka Beselia, former MP, lawyer, one of the representatives of President Zurabishvili in the Constitutional Court highlighted the continuous negative impact of the law on the country and its citizens, detailing as "important signals" specific critical statements from the West and the suspension of several key Western-funded projects, as well as the first sanctions. She stressed, however, that the "chilling" and "repressive" provisions of the law are yet to come as of September 1 [when the Ministry of Justice will begin to monitor organizations and impose heavy fines on them, which will gradually lead to a serious obstruction of their work] and the country's chances of European integration will suffer with the consequences, which she stressed will be "irreparable." Eka Beselia called on the judges of the Constitutional Court to temporarily suspend the law pending its final annulment. She told them, "No one will be harmed if you suspend this controversial law…Only some people who passionately protect this law in contravention to the interests of the country, will get mad."

, former MP, lawyer, one of the representatives of President Zurabishvili in the Constitutional Court highlighted the continuous negative impact of the law on the country and its citizens, detailing as “important signals” specific critical statements from the West and the suspension of several key Western-funded projects, as well as the first sanctions. She stressed, however, that the “chilling” and “repressive” provisions of the law are yet to come as of September 1 [when the Ministry of Justice will begin to monitor organizations and impose heavy fines on them, which will gradually lead to a serious obstruction of their work] and the country’s chances of European integration will suffer with the consequences, which she stressed will be Eka Beselia called on the judges of the Constitutional Court to temporarily suspend the law pending its final annulment. She told them, Giorgi Burjanadze, Deputy Public Defender, the third representative of the President in the Constitutional Court, began his speech by noting that no constitutional court in the world has ever abolished such laws, which he said happens because of the influence of the states on the judiciary in such countries. Judge Merab Turava interrupted him by saying that the study of the judges had found such a case from the Australian Constitutional Court, where, he said, “the transparency law… withstood constitutional scrutiny,” although he did not wish to get into the details of whether the content of the Australian and Georgian laws was similar. Burjanadze responded by emphasizing that the Georgian law was inspired by the Russian model, citing the legal opinions of the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR. He spoke of the specific human rights problems that the law creates: 1. Stigmatization, as the labeling of human rights organizations as “foreign agents” will hinder their work for the benefit of society; 2. Confidentiality: The law requires organizations to disclose the names of individuals they support, including those working to protect the rights of people living in the occupied territories. Burjanadze warned that revealing the identities of people in the occupied territories, who benefit from CSOs based in Georgian-controlled areas poses a threat to their right to health and life; 3. Monitoring organizations, especially media organizations, creates a risk of violating the confidentiality of journalists’ sources and harming whistleblowers, and generally exposing the organization’s sensitive information.

At 13:30 local time, the Court took a one-hour break.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Merab Turava, resumed the hearing.

, resumed the hearing. Ketevan Eremadze, a former Constitutional Court judge, elaborated that the ultimate target of the law could be not only CSOs with foreign funding, but any critical voices, including individuals. She spoke of her vision of the role of the Constitutional Court in the case: “Today the Constitutional Court, as never before in the history of this Court…has a great honor, historic, absolutely unique opportunity, but also a constitutional duty…to protect the European future of your country,” she said. Eremadze spoke about the problems of stigmatization of CSOs, emphasizing the negative connotations of terms such as “entity pursuing interests of foreign power”, “foreign power”, “agent”. She excluded that these terms can have positive connotations. She also spoke about the disproportionality of the high fines, suggesting that they could ultimately lead to the elimination of the CSOs, and noted the importance of a timely decision by the Constitutional Court to temporarily suspend the unconstitutional provisions of the law.

Tamar Kordzaia, an opposition MP and member of the Unity-UNM platform, spoke mainly about the law's incompatibility with Article 78 of the Constitution, which requires each constitutional body to do everything in their power to ensure the country's integration into the EU and NATO. She quoted some recent statements by the German Ambassador and the EU Ambassador to Georgia, which suggest that the country cannot move forward on its EU integration path with this law.

an opposition MP and member of the Unity-UNM platform, spoke mainly about the law’s incompatibility with of the Constitution, which requires each constitutional body to do everything in their power to ensure the country’s integration into the EU and NATO. She quoted some recent statements by the German Ambassador and the EU Ambassador to Georgia, which suggest that the country cannot move forward on its EU integration path with this law. Ana Natsvlishvili, another opposition lawmaker, a member of the Strong Georgia political coalition from Lelo, demonstrated the harm of the law in her long speech that included many references to Georgia’s past and Soviet repression. She also stressed that the Constitutional Court now possessed a chance to resume Georgia’s integration into the EU. Natsvlishvili also spoke about the problems the election monitoring that CSOs will face as election observers.

Gela Mtivlishvili, former lawyer, editor-in-chief of the independent publication “Mtis Ambebi” (Mountain Stories), one of the initiators of another lawsuit filed by journalists, spoke about the work of the media organizations headed by him and another plaintiff, the head of the investigative journalism outlet “Studia Monitori”. He said that neither of the two media organizations intends to register in the “derogatory” register, although the absolute majority of their funding comes from foreign sources. He also refuted that the term “foreign power” can be positively perceived by showing the court photographs of intimidating, derogatory writings with the words “agent,” “traitor to the country,” and others that some allegedly government-paid thugs wrote on his home and office walls during the protests against the Foreign Agents Law, asserting that the incidents were the very first effect of the law. At the end of his speech, he also asked the judges to temporarily suspend the practical provisions of the law.

At 17:00 local time, the Court took another half-hour break.

The hearing resumed with Giorgi Davituri, representative of the Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), addressing the Court. Davituri discussed the negative connotation of the term “entity pursuing interests of foreign power” which he asserted stigmatizes the organizations. (One of the judges asked several times for an explanation why the term is understood negatively a priori when the organization is doing socially beneficial, good work of which it should be proud). He spoke about the “irreparable” harm the law will cause, asking for its temporary suspension. He noted that beneficiaries may lose trust in organizations knowing that they are being monitored by the Justice Ministry, which might put their personal information at risk of disclosure.

More to follow…