Photo Story | European March against Russian Law

On April 28, tens of thousands of people rallied in Tbilisi against the Foreign Agents Law. Starting at 19:00, they gathered around Republic Square and marched about two hours later to Rustaveli Avenue, which was eventually blocked again and filled with crowd for several kilometers.

With the parliamentary majority set to resume consideration of the infamous law next week and, as many expect, to hold the plenary session tomorrow, when the GD will ensure the mobilization of its people near the Parliament, today’s protest, organized by over 100 CSOs and media outlets, drew an unprecedented number of people.

During the protest, speakers read out the statement of the organizers of the rally, calling on the Georgian government not to schedule the plenary session for the second reading of the law tomorrow, April 29. If not, the statement noted that the opponents have a specific plan and places where they say they will gather citizens against the law.

