Calls for Targeted Sanctions as MEPs Debate Georgia

At the European Parliament session, taking place in Strasbourg on April 22-25, MEPs discussed Georgia, under the agenda item “Attempts to reintroduce a foreign agents law in Georgia and its restrictions on civil society.” MEPs’ interventions on the issue were strongly critical of the ruling Georgian Dream authorities and the reintroduction of the Foreign Agents Law, with some calling for the introduction of targeted sanctions against those involved in pushing through the law.

Janez Lenarčič, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, in his opening statement said that over the past weeks thousands of citizens took the the streets in Georgia demanding the withdrawal of law. He said: “We have seen impressive scenes from last year already – citizens with Georgian and EU flags, who, he said are showing strong attachment to democracy, Europeans value and to Georgia’s EU path. He recalled that one year ago the Georgian authorities made a public pledge “that such legislation would never come back.” He further stressed: “This legislation is incompatible with EU norms and values” adding that if adopted the law “could jeopardize Georgia’s progress on EU path.”

He emphasized: “Georgia has a future in the European Union” adding: ” the candidate status brought our relations close than ever before.” He said: “Our door is open” urging the Georgian government to “mirror the expectations of the people.”

Janez Lenarčič stressed that Georgia has a “vibrant” civil society and stressed its role in contributing to the progress on EU membership path. He said that the foreign agents’ law would limit freedom of expression and unfairly stigmatize organizations that deliver benefits the citizens. He also noted that this would impact EU’s support to Georgian people. “Transparency should not be used as an instrument to limit civil society’s capacity to operate freely,” the Commissioner stressed.

He further recalled the nine steps that Georgia, as a EU candidate country is expected to fulfill, and said that Georgia has to comply with Copenhagen criteria on democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, stressing that this will determine the fate of accession negotiations.

The Commissioner concluded by urging the Georgian leaders to “foster national consensus over the goal of joining the EU”, to reduce polarization, and engage constructively with each other and with civil society towards this goal.

The opening statement by Commissioner Lenarčič was followed by the MEPs’ interventions.

Miriam Lexmann (EPP) said that the plain fact is that “this law is the same” as the foreign agents’ law in Russia. She slammed the GD government saying that “rather than fighting malign influence of Kremlin and strengthen transparency” this law fights independent media and CSOs. “Our response should be clear,” she said – ” freeze any opening of accession negotiations” if the law is adopted, adding that “any future assistance must be conditional on scrapping this law.” MEP Lexmann also called on the EU Council to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili and voiced an appeal to free Mikheil Saakashvili.

Sven MIkser (S&D) emphasized that the majority of Georgians want to be part of the EU, noting that the Georgian Dream party does the opposite of what’s required to achieve this. He stressed that Georgia “has gone backwards on democracy, “has problems with basic freedoms”, as well as with judiciary, press freedom, and LGBT rights. He said that the EU parliament and CSOs have pointed to these shortcomings, and stressed that GD government is becoming more illiberal and non-European, citing the foreign agents’ law as “another example of that.” The rapporteur on Georgia said that if adopted this law “would restrict the scope for civil society to act, reduce freedom of expression, and open a way for discrimination.” He added: “This would have consequences for Georgia’s European aspirations” noting that Georgia is a candidate country, but it can’t expect to join the EU if it adopts the law.

Urmas Paet (Renew) said that the foreign agents’ law “is only the latest in series of actions” such as persecution of journalists, political opponents, and spreading anti-EU rhetoric. He noted that the Georgian Dream shows it’s not taking seriously the EU integration.

Markéta Gregorová (Greens/European Free Alliance) said that the GD government broke its promise not to introduce the foreign agents’ law. She stressed that the peaceful protesters are facing repressions, mentioning in particular Zviad Kharazishvili, an MIA Special Tasks unit chief noticed to be especially brutal in its actions against the protesters. She said it’s “painful” to watch Georgia get closer to the “Russian system” against the background of Ukraine fighting the war against Russia. “Candidate status is not a permanent achievement” she said, adding that “there can be financial consequences.”

Anna Fotyga (ECR) said: “We have to consider targeted sanctions possibly against the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili” and called for the release of Mikheil Saakashvili.

Michael Gahler (EPP) said: “Obligations are blatantly violated by reintroducing this law.” He also said: “The only foreign agents who are involved in this are those in the ruling party” adding that GD promotes Russian ways at home, and “perhaps even on behalf” of Russia. He also recalled that Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze upcoming visit to Budapest to take part in the right-wing conference [CPAC], “so I really wonder where this country and the ruling party is heading to,” he added. MEP Gahler also added: “We are fully in solidarity with the protesters.” He called for the release of Mikheil Saakshvili and said that the EU has “to see to it that we can get hold of Mr. Ivanishvili and sanction him, because he’s the one behind this and guiding the agenda.”

Marina Kaljurand (S&D) said she has two messages. The first, to politicians – in particular the Georgian Dream- to stop jeopardizing Georgia’s European aspirations. She added that “this [the agents’ law] is a longer process of undermining democracy” and stressed that Georgian authorities should better use a historic opportunity to achieve integration with EU. Her second message was to the Georgian people, she said: “You have our unwavering support”. She said she is sure that the next EU Parliament will continue to support the Georgian people, “but you have to do your part, go to the elections in October and elect truly European and progressive national parliament.”

Petras Auštrevičius (Renew) said the foreign agents law is “an attempt is to control civil society and media” stressing that this “runs against Georgia’s status of EU candidate country.” He also called “pathetic” the attempts to justify “the oppressing law by applying the so-called western practice.” He said: “I warmly welcome Georgian people in their opposition to such a move.” Petras Auštrevičius called on EU institutions to apply targeted sanctions against those undermining democratic processes, and named in particular Vazha Siradze and Zviad Kharazishvili [MIA senior officials notorious for their demonstratively harsh treatment towards the demonstrators]

Viola von Cramon (VERTS/ALE) compared the process ongoing in Georgia to a puppet show and called the 83 MPs who voted for the agents’ bill in its first hearing “the 83 button- pushers.” She slammed “oligarch” who she said “receives instructions” from his Russia “destroying Georgian future.” She expressed belief the the Georgian people “won’t just sit and wait,” and especially stressing the role of the youth in opposing the law, added: “We stand with the brave people of Georgia in their fight for their and our European future.”

Andrius Kubilius (EPP) slammed the GD government for acting deliberately to suspend Georgia’s progress on EU path, calling the GD government “an obstacle on the EU path.”

In conclusion of the debate Commissioner Lenarčič noted: “This debate today demonstrates that we share the wish of seeing Georgia succeed in its reforms and on its European path, and this is also the wish of the people of Georgia and now we need Georgian leaders to deliver.” He stressed that “being a candidate country requires a new level of efforts and also increases responsibility of the government, opposition and civil society.”

He said that the EU “will continue monitoring reforms” we stand ready to support Georgia in their implementation.” But we will denounce any decision that undermines decisions undermining rule of law, democracy and human rights,” he stressed.

There are currently five draft motions for a resolution on Georgia. The vote on the resolution on Georgia is expected to take place on Thursday, April 25.

