Interior Ministry Probes into Attack on UNM’s Batumi Office

The Georgian Interior Ministry reported on April 15 that it has launched an investigation into the late-night attack on the Batumi office building of the opposition United National Movement party.

The probe was launched under article 187 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving property damage and destruction, a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term up to three years, the Ministry stated.

Media footage showed broken windows and a damaged front door.

The UNM has already accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of plotting the attack, also claiming that civil servants were involved in the incident.

“You see, how actively Adjara is preparing for the May 15 [opposition] rally. The Government sees a threat and tries to intimidate us using Russian methods,” said Elguja Bagrationi of the UNM Kobuleti office.

Bagrationi added they do not expect a proper investigation, as “everything is masterminded at the headquarters of the State Security Service and the Georgian Dream.”

The ruling party has yet to comment on its opponents’ allegations.

