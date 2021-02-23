UNM leader Khatia Dekanoidze addresses protesters outside the Government Chancellery. February 23, 2021. Photo: Screengrab from Mtavari Arkhi TV video
Opposition Holds Protest, Schedules ‘Large-scale’ Rally on February 26

23/02/2021 - 17:01
Opposition leaders and scores of opposition supporters gathered outside the Government Administration building on February 23, in the wake of United National Movement leader Nika Melia’s detention.

Leaders of the UNM, European Georgia and Lelo parties, among others, addressed the protesters and scheduled a “large-scale” march, set to commence outside the Tbilisi Philarmonic Hall on February 26.

UNM leader Khatia Dekanoidze asserted in her address that the opposition has launched “a liberation movement,” transcending the “party lines.” She said that by detaining Melia, the ruling Georgian Dream party “has decided” to “capture the state for good.”

The protesters marched from the Government Chancellery soon afterward, and are currently gathered outside the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare.

23/02/2021 - 17:01
