Deputy Head of Chughureti District Detained Over Corruption Charges

Anti-Corruption Agency of the Georgian State Security Service (SSG) said today that it detained the Deputy Head (Gamgebeli) of Tbilisi’s Chughureti district over abuse of authority during an online tender worth GEL 126,572 (USD 38,240) for the reinforcement of a local residential house.

According to the SSG, the Deputy Gamgebeli requested to a representative of one of the public procurement participating companies to renounce his bid, threatening to “create problems” should he refuse. In addition, the district official offered the said company representative favorable conditions in future tenders.

The company, refusing to comply, secured victory in the public procurement, after which it encountered a number of artificial obstacles, leading to the termination of the procurement contract, the SSG reported.

An investigation has been launched under Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving exceeding official powers, envisaging punishment by fine or house arrest for a term of six months to two years, or by imprisonment for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to hold office or to carry out activities for up to three years.

