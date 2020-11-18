In Photos: ‘Silent Protest’ Amid Secretary Pompeo’s Georgia Visit

On November 18, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Georgian leaders, President Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Gakharia and Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, as well as civil society representatives and Orthodox Church Patriarch Ilia II amid opposition’s silent protests in downtown Tbilisi.

Secretary Pompeo did not meet in Tbilisi the Georgian opposition that rejects the results of October 31 parliamentary elections and refuses to enter the new Parliament. To deliver their message that “elections were rigged” by Georgian Dream government to the top U.S. diplomat, large opposition crowds formed at least a 1,5 km long human chain starting from the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare to Kostava street until the Philharmonic Concert Hall.

Civil.ge’s Eana Korbezashvili captured the moments from the opposition’s “silent protest.”

