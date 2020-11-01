99.77% Counted: GD – 48,16%, UNM – 27.12%

With 99.77% precincts counted, that is from 3,838 out of 3,847 precincts, the ruling Georgian Dream garnered 48.16% (924,733) votes in the October 31 parliamentary elections, followed by the United National Movement with 27.12% (520,806). Votes received by other parties are as following:

European Georgia – 3.78% (72,539)

Lelo for Georgia 3.16% (60,653)

Alliance of Patriots – 3.15% (60,434)

Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 3.15% (60,423)

Girchi – 55,503 (2.89%)

Elisashvili – the Citizens – 1.33% (25,501)

Labor Party – 1% (19,217)

United Georgia – Democratic Movement – 0.85% (16,295)