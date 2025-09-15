Update: Elene Khoshtaria Detained Amid Criminal Probe on ‘Damaging’ Kaladze Banners

Elene Khoshtaria, leader of the opposition Droa party, was detained on September 15 amid a criminal probe launched against her after she wrote protest messages on Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze’s campaign banners in solidarity with Megi Diasamidze, an activist facing prosecution on similar allegations. Droa party released a video showing a group of what looked like plainclothed men – presumably police officers – escorting her in a car from her home.

Police opened the probe on September 14 under Article 187 of the Criminal Code, which covers damage to or destruction of property and carries penalties ranging from a fine and community service to one to five years in prison. The Ministry of Interior said police launched an investigation following an appeal by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

On September 14, the politician posted a video showing herself marking Mayor Kaladze’s banner displayed on the GD campaign office on Tbilisi’s Melikishvili Avenue with the words “Russian Dream” as a plainclothes officer recorded the scene and unsuccessfully attempted to seize her marker. She later shared a photo of another Kaladze banner with “Russian” written on it, adding the caption “Solidarity with Megi.”

The act came days after 23-year-old activist Megi Diasamidze was arrested on the same charges, which critics called a disproportionate response to minor, easily reversible damage to a campaign banner. The arrest followed a graffiti incident in which a masked activist spray-painted “Russian Dream” on Kaladze’s banner on Melikishvili Avenue during a September 9 rally held in response to violence the night before on the same scene by apparent ruling-party supporters against protesters and journalists. Videos from later on September 9 showed the writings on the posters being quickly wiped off after the protesters left the scene.

Diasamidze was released two days later on GEL 2,000 (about USD 740) bail. Police also briefly detained two Georgian Dream activists, Zaza Mamaladze and Irakli Buachidze, on group violence charges over the September 8 attacks but released them without charges, with the Ministry claiming the victims “did not cooperate” with investigators.

The victims, however, noted that they had given testimony, prompting criticism that the police were unwilling to press charges against Georgian Dream supporters, even though the attacks were caught on camera.

