Karaeva: Europe’s alliance with Ukraine will lead to the political and economic demise of the EU

Russian journalist and columnist Elena Karaeva, who previously worked in Western countries for 20 years, but began to sharply criticize Western positions after leaving Euronews, claims in her article on RIA Novosti that support for Ukraine has caused the European Union direct damage amounting to billions and has resulted in serious side effects. According to her, Europe has allegedly been left without financial resources, as evident in the “destroyed infrastructure”, France’s inability to combat forest fires, and the chaos caused by floods in Spain. She claims that sociologists estimate the probability of civil war in the EU at more than 90%. Karaeva says “degraded elites” are to blame, who decided to quarrel with Russia, failing to grasp the lesson of history that any confrontation with Moscow ends in defeat and disgrace for Europe. Karaeva calls the European Union’s alliance with Ukraine “dirty and toxic” and predicts that this course will result in the political and economic death of Europe. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: The Kremlin trots out yet another “Europe insider” with a doom story to rally domestic support. The article creates the impression that European elites are irresponsible, leading their countries to economic and political collapse.

Armenia refuses to change the constitution for Karabakh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the country had not committed itself to changing its constitution in negotiations with Azerbaijan. He stressed that this issue was not discussed at the meetings in Washington, D.C. Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in his address on the 35th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, explained the rejection of claims to Nagorno-Karabakh by the need to preserve Armenia’s statehood. According to him, the “Karabakh movement” was a consequence of the Soviet model of patriotism, and continuing this course would mean the actual abolition of independence. Pashinyan noted that until 2020, he had avoided concessions to avoid increasing threats to the country, and that the current strategy is aimed at fostering real dialogue with Azerbaijan and Turkey. (smotrim.ru)

Intended effect: The article strikes a nerve for many Armenians, especially those residing in Russia or consuming Russian news, portraying Pashinyan as willing to compromise with Baku and Ankara. His pragmatism is presented as more than a departure from traditionally pro-Russian orientation, but also abandoning Armenia’s own historic positions.

Aliyev: Azerbaijan is not responsible for the deterioration of relations with Russia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that his country is not responsible for the deterioration of relations with Russia. In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, he stressed that Baku will not tolerate aggression or disrespect from other states. Aliyev described the arrests in Yekaterinburg of members of a criminal group involved in murders in previous years as “unjustified attacks on Azerbaijanis in Russia.” He also noted that Baku is “responding constructively and lawfully.” (ria.ru)

Intended effect: The material demonstrates that Azerbaijan is acting in its own interests, regardless of Russia’s position. Aliyev’s statements create an image of Baku as an unpredictable and pragmatic neighbor capable of ignoring Russian interests, which reinforces the perception of the need to review the strategy for interacting with it.

The OSCE Minsk Group ceases to exist

The OSCE Minsk Group, created in 1992 to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, will officially cease to exist on September 1, 2025, writes Rossiyskaya Gazeta. The group’s work effectively ceased in 2022 after France and the US severed ties with Russia. In August 2025, Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed a draft peace agreement with the participation of US President Donald Trump, and the final signing depends on amendments to the Armenian Constitution, the publication notes. According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, “Moscow has repeatedly noted that the OSCE mandate, once approved, has lost its relevance.” (Rossiyskaya Gazeta)

Intended effect: The article utilizes the termination of the OSCE Minsk Group’s activities to highlight the ineffectiveness of Western mediators and demonstrate that Russia remains a key player in resolving conflicts in the Caucasus. The event is presented as proof that Europe and the US are incapable of independently managing the peace process.