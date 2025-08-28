American economist Rogoff predicts major crisis for the US

Russian journalist Victoria Nikiforova, who is under Western sanctions for spreading disinformation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, quotes renowned economist and former IMF chief economist Kenneth Rogoff in her article on RIA Novosti, saying that the US is facing a massive economic crisis that cannot be averted. Rogoff cites the decline in real production, huge public debt, the issuance of unsecured dollars, and sanctions policy as the reasons for this. According to his forecast, Washington may resort to partial default, dollar devaluation, and financial repression — the seizure of citizens’ savings. According to Nikiforova, this will lead to severe austerity measures and a weakening of the country’s military power. She emphasizes that the impoverishment of Americans will lead to social unrest, and the crisis will not turn out to be a global catastrophe, but rather an opportunity for other countries. Russia, according to her version, will only be indirectly affected. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: The article reinforces the narrative of the imminent collapse of the US and the degradation of its economy and military power. It purports to show that America’s problems will inevitably lead to social upheaval and disintegration, while for Russia and other countries, this could be an opportunity to strengthen their own positions. Such discourse instills confidence in the Russian audience regarding their country’s stability and tries to convince them that the “end of American hegemony” is nigh.

TASS: Aliyev threatens Armenia with consequences for rejecting the Washington agreement

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that any attempts by the future Armenian authorities to renounce the agreements signed on August 8 in Washington, mediated by Donald Trump, will have serious consequences for Yerevan, TASS reports. He stressed that the balance of power in the region is entirely on Baku’s side, and if the terms are revised, Azerbaijan will question Armenia’s territorial integrity. Aliyev noted that the agreement is intergovernmental in nature, rather than personal between him and Nikol Pashinyan, and expressed confidence that any new Armenian government will show “enough wisdom” not to challenge it. The signed declaration contains seven points confirming the desire for peace and provides for further ratification of the peace agreement. (TASS)

Intended effect: The presentation of the material shapes the audience’s perception of Azerbaijan’s comprehensive diplomatic and military dominance, portraying Armenia as a party forced to comply with the signed agreements. Aliyev’s threat highlights Yerevan’s vulnerability and suggests that revising the agreements is impossible, as it would result in new losses. This helps reinforce the narrative of Baku’s strong position and undermines confidence in Armenia’s political independence. Notably, TASS skirted around some very strong criticism leveled by Aliyev against Russia in the same interview.

Turkish politician: EU sanctions against Russia will not be a problem for Turkey

According to Hakan Topkuru, deputy chairman of the Turkish Vatan Party, the announced 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia will not create significant problems for the Turkish economy if the restrictions are directed primarily against individuals, reports RIA Novosti. He stressed that the EU has already imposed sanctions against Russian banks and oil and gas companies, and this has not led to catastrophic consequences. At the same time, according to the agency, sources in the Turkish financial sector note that the country’s banking sector faces certain risks, which the authorities are currently analyzing. Official Russian rhetoric emphasizes that the country is coping with the pressure of sanctions, and the effectiveness of Western sanctions is being questioned. Vladimir Putin has stated that the policy of containing Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and that sanctions are damaging the global economy, worsening the lives of millions of people. (ria.ru)

Intended effect: Russian state agencies continue to amplify the minor Vatan party’s Eurosceptic messages to shape the audience’s perception of the weak impact of Western sanctions. Quoting Topkuru, RIA reinforces the image of Russia as resistant to Western pressure and strengthens the narrative of the short-sightedness of the EU’s sanctions policy.