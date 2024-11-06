Georgian Politicians React to Donald Trump’s Expected Win in Elections

As U.S. President Donald Trump is on his track to the White House for his second non-consecutive term, Georgian officials and politicians are reacting to his expected win and extending early congratulations.

“Congratulations on your election, Mr. President Donald Trump. A strong U.S. – our strategic partner and friend of 33 years – is needed now more than ever to support Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, bolster regional security and stability, and safeguard our freedom and independence,” Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on X.

Ruling Party

The ruling Georgian Dream party was confident during the pre-election campaign that Donald Trump would win, claiming that the Republican takeover would lead to a reset in U.S.-Georgian relations.

The first to react was the Georgian Dream Executive Secretary, Mamuka Mdinaradze, who said at the briefing, “We are very happy that in the United States of America, too, peace and traditional values are winning.”

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze‘s congratulations spoke of the restart of U.S.-Georgian relations. “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on His decisive victory in the election. I am confident that President Trump’s leadership will promote peace globally and in our region as well as ensure restart in U.S.-Georgia relations,” he wrote on X.

Kakha Kaladze, Georgian Dream Party, Mayor of Tbilisi: “I congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the presidential elections. This is the choice of the American people and we respect it, just as in Georgia the people of our country made a choice and supported peace, development, prosperity and a decent European future. Relations with the US are crucial for us… Of course, everyone has their own interests, America – its own, our neighbours – theirs. Europe also has an interest in Georgia. The Georgian government must pursue the interests of the Georgian people, and we, the Georgian people, must do what we have to do. Neither Americans nor Europeans are going to come here and do what we have to do. The Georgian people should take care of maintaining peace, developing the country and not hand over the country’s sovereignty and interests to anyone.”

Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament: “I congratulate Donald Trump on his election to the presidency. This election should bring back common sense to world politics and put an end to the dominance of perception over reality that has become a feature of Western policy towards Georgia in recent years. I believe that US-Georgia relations should be reset on the basis of mutual respect, common interests and, most importantly, true human values.”

Opposition

Opposition leaders also extend their congratulations to President Donald Trump.

Ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia, the leader of the Gakharia – For Georgia part, wrote on X: “Congratulations to President Donald Trump on winning the elections. In these challenging times, Georgia and the entire international community needs strong US leadership in safeguarding freedom and democracy, ensuring peace and security and promoting rules-based international order. I’m confident that with the help of the US Georgia restores its path to democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as our bilateral strategic relations.”

Mamuka Khazaradze, “Strong Georgia”: “I would like to congratulate President Trump on his election victory. This is the expression of the will of the American people and it’s their election. While congratulating him, I would also like to recall that it was the government of Bidzina Ivanishvili that stopped the investment of Trump’s closest friend, the head of his economic council, in Anaklia and kicked him out of the country. I would like to recall that Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that China and Russia are not your [Georgia’s] friends and called for the completion of the Anaklia [project]… Administrations change, presidents change, but their support and friendship has never stopped.”

Giorgi Vashadze, “Strategy Aghmashenebeli ”: “I congratulate Donald Trump on his victory… We are the only political group whose representatives were invited during the nomination of Donald Trump’s candidacy. Before coming here [to the rally], I spoke with the members of Donald Trump’s team and congratulated them on this victory. I am convinced, that America will stand by Georgia… America is taking a systematic approach to cooperation with Georgia, which is very important”.

Tina Bokuchava, “United National Movement”: “Believe me, under the presidency of Donald Trump, the policy of the United States of America against Ivanishvili will be very strict, especially against the background of the fact that Ivanishvili is not only pro-Russian, but he has replaced Georgia’s strategic friends, including America, with states such as China and Iran.”

Nika Melia, “New”, “Coalition for change”: Legal and political systems of the U.S are arranged in such way that the change of a president by American citizens does not mean that main directions will change [of policy]… The attitude of United States of America towards Georgia will not change”

