Michael Carpenter Stresses Importance of Free and Fair Elections for Georgian Democracy

Amb. Michael R. Carpenter, Special Advisor to President Joe Biden and Senior Director for Europe at the U.S. National Security Council, expressed deep concern about political developments in Georgia in an interview with the Georgian service of Voice of America (VoA) on September 12. Highlighting the upcoming parliamentary elections as a critical test for the country’s democratic future, Carpenter warned that the misuse of administrative resources and pressure on civil society and opposition figures could severely hamper Georgia’s democratic development. He also noted that the U.S. will closely monitor the pre-election environment and election day.

Amb. Carpenter said that the U.S. is deeply troubled by Georgia’s trajectory. He noted that the U.S. has been watching this trajectory for a long time and that the Foreign Agents Law is merely a reflection of that trajectory. He also expressed concern about statements made by the ruling party, but emphasized that simply calling these developments troubling is not enough.

Asked whether the U.S. would take further action ahead of Georgia’s parliamentary elections, Amb. Carpenter declined to preemptively announce sanctions. However, he noted that the U.S. will seek to hold individuals accountable for corruption, anti-Western activities, pressure on civil society, and abuse of power, adding that the U.S. has the tools to do so.

On the upcoming elections, Amb. Carpenter expressed hope that they will be free and fair, but expressed concern about the controversial moves related to the use of administrative resources, as well as the ruling party’s pledge to ban the opposition after the elections. He emphasized that the U.S. will continue to closely monitor the elections, including on election day, while stressing the importance of the pre-election environment in the country.

When asked about possible Russian interference in the Georgian elections, Amb. Carpenter noted Russia’s malign influence throughout Europe and very much in Georgia, but he focused on the actions of the Georgian government, stating that while it is unclear how Russia could benefit from the current situation in Georgia, it is the behavior of Georgian officials, not the Russians, that is in the spotlight.

While declining to comment on the U.S. elections and whether the win of either the Democrats or the Republicans will change U.S. policy toward Georgia, Amb. Carpenter stressed that Georgia has enjoyed bipartisan U.S. support for many years and that he expects this to continue in the future.

Regarding U.S.-Georgian relations, the high-ranking official emphasized that each country is free to choose its own path. He reiterated that ultimately it is the Georgian people who will determine the country’s geopolitical orientation, and they will have the opportunity to do so by casting their votes in October.

Amb. Carpenter noted that every election is decisive because it provides an opportunity to renew a country’s democratic institutions. He warned that if Georgia’s elections are not free and fair, it will hinder the country’s democratic development. For the elections to meet these standards, he stressed, the targeting of civil society and putting pressure on opposition politicians must end, and administrative resources must not be used to coerce people to vote for a particular candidate.

