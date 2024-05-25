Deputy Finance Minister Resigns

On May 25, Deputy Minister of Finance of Georgia Mirza Gelashvili announced his resignation. While he did not specify the reason for his decision, in his brief statement regarding the resignation Gelashvili underscored his commitment to European integration, declaring “Georgia’s future is in Europe!”

Gelashvili’s decision comes amid unprecedentedly high tensions between Georgia and its Western partners over the Foreign Agents Law. The U.S. has already announced sanctions against unnamed Georgian officials responsible for the law, as well as their family members. Meanwhile two bills regarding Georgia have been initiated in the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

“To colleagues and partners—especially those with whom I have not been able to say goodbye in person in the last few weeks—I thank you for your cooperation and wish you success!” Gelashvili wrote.

A day earlier, another Deputy Finance Minister, Giorgi Kakaurdize noted that many western organizations and states are against this law to enter in force in its current form, and said that making modifications to the legislation is “expedient.”