OSCE Chair-in-Office Visits Georgia

The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg is visiting Georgia on May 15. He has already held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

According to the Georgian MFA, the Georgian FM updated the OSCE Chair-in-Office on the grave situation in Russia-occupied Georgian territories, and thanked him for Malta’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within the OSCE. The parties also emphasize the importance of the OSCE Co-chairs involvement in the Geneva International Discussions (GID).



“As I just outlined with the foreign minister the conflict in Georgia remains high on our agenda. I am here today my special representative for the South Caucasus, Viorel Moșanu, and together with our OSCE team we continue to promote the cause of peace and to ensure that these processes focus on the interests of the people affected by the conflict. Our goal is not merely to manage the status quo but also to achieve tangible progress and effectively address sources of instability for the benefit of all the people concerned,” Minister Borg said at the press point following the meeting.

“Also, the discussion at the meeting touched on the need to adopt the law “On transparency of Foreign Influence”. It was noted that the sole purpose of the law is to ensure transparency. The Georgian side has expressed its willingness, within the framework of the veto procedure, to consider all the legal notes of the international partners,” the Georgian MFA noted.

According to the same information, the parties also discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia in October, with the Georgian side pledging to “maximally” support the observers in doing their job “effectively”. “Ilia Darchiashvili noted that the goal of the Georgian government is to conduct transparent, free and fair elections in accordance with international standards.”

During his visit, Minister Borg will meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili and other MPs, and State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani. He is also scheduled to visit the Tskhinvali occupation line, and to meet with the CSOs.

More to follow…