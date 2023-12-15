Interview | Elections of Hope in Poland, or How to defeat illiberal populism?

As the newly elected Polish government is finally sworn in, Civil.ge-s Kristina Pitalskaya spoke with Zosia Lutkiewicz, the President of the Management Board of the Political Accountability Foundation in Warsaw, Poland, about her analysis of the recent political shifts in the country. From dissecting the strategies adopted by the opposition to exploring the dynamics of generational change among voters and the crucial role played by civil society and the diaspora, Lutkiewicz sheds light on the intricate factors that influenced the outcome of the 2023 parliamentary elections. Join us as we navigate the nuanced landscape of Polish politics and draw lessons that may be relevant for other nations grappling with challenges posed by illiberal populism.

What happened: elections of hope

On October 15, 2023, Poland witnessed one of the most crucial elections in its recent democratic history. The results of these parliamentary elections were eagerly anticipated, given the concerns about the potential third term of the right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which had returned to power in October 2015.

The 2023 elections in Poland carried immense significance, involving issues such as the nearly complete control of the judiciary and media by the ruling Law and Justice party and, some Poles feared, even the country’s EU membership in the long run. Since taking power in 2015, PiS implemented judicial reforms violating EU law, resulting in strained relations with the EU and the US, ultimately damaging Poland’s reputation and political stance. In 2020, PiS imposed a near-total ban on abortion, leading to Poland’s largest demonstrations since the Solidarity movement in the 1980s and further lowered the government’s approval ratings.

Emotions further mattered in these elections, especially because the government turned to its well-tested mobilization strategy and brought up the immigration topic to the election day referendum, asking the voters their views on whether to accept migrants, keep a new wall on the border with Belarus, raise the retirement age and sell off state assets. PiS has taken a tough anti-immigration stance since 2015, opposing the EU’s idea of redistributing migrants across the EU member states under the so-called mandatory solidarity mechanism. Planned as a voter mobilization effort of PiS, the referendum was invalidated by low turnout.

Voters turnout – a historic high

Somewhat unexpectedly, the record turnout of 74.4% due to the high mobilization of women, youth, and urban voters was the major factor in the opposition’s victory. This was the highest turnout since the fall of communism in 1989 and a 12% increase from 2019. This has shown once again that Poles are strongly attached to democracy. The Polish diaspora voted in large numbers, too: the diaspora registrations for elections have doubled (608,000) for the 2023 vote compared to 2019 (314,000). And the voters were there to make their point – the last ballot in the Polish city of Wrocław was cast as late as 02:41.

What did the opposition do differently?

Although the Law and Justice party won most votes, it failed to retain its parliamentary majority. In contrast, the mainstream opposition, comprising the Civic Coalition, Third Way, and the Left, secured enough seats (248) to form a new government. Their recipe for success involved a two-way strategy: embracing the social program of PiS and agreeing not to run against each other in electoral constituencies.

All three opposition parties also ran in the 2019 elections, with the only difference – in 2019, they ran separately. In 2023, the opposition increased its vote share by 8.5% compared to 2019, while PiS fell by 8.2%, granting the opposing coalition a majority of seats. The role of smaller opposition parties was decisive, sharing credit for a significant swing.

In a sign of unity and hope, on October 1, 2023, two weeks before the election day, the united opposition drew an estimated one million people to a rally in Warsaw. Donald Tusk, addressing the crowd at the “March of a Million Hearts,” said: “When I see this sea of hearts, when I see these hundreds of thousands of smiling faces, I feel that this breakthrough moment is coming in the history of our homeland.”

Many heralded the Polish election results as a failure for autocratic populism, offering hope to the EU member states such as Hungary and Slovakia. Reflecting on the pre-election period in a highly polarized country, questions arose about how the consolidation of everyone, from the opposition to civil society and voters, was achieved, which the interview below aims to explore.

Zosia Lutkiewicz is the President of the Management Board of the Political Accountability Foundation in Warsaw, Poland. She is an expert on elections and civil society development. She participated in and coordinated observation missions in Poland and abroad, including in Ukraine, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Kristina Pitalskaya, Civil.ge: In hindsight, what was the formula for change used by the Polish opposition? Are there best practices that could be relevant to other countries battling illiberal populism?

Zosia Lutkiewicz: It is important to note that this outcome was not anticipated even by Poles. Speculations existed before the elections about whether the opposition parties would unite or run separately. Reflecting on the Polish opposition’s success, several key factors contributed to their formula for change, and these practices could indeed offer valuable insights for other countries grappling with illiberal populism.

One of the critical elements of the Polish opposition’s strategy was the formation of a united opposition front. Despite being distinct parties with different programs, they strategically aligned on shared goals and refrained from running against each other in electoral constituencies. This unity allowed them to consolidate votes and present a formidable challenge to the ruling party.

Another important factor was ensuring differentiation within unity. While forming a coalition, the opposition parties maintained their individual identities and programs. This approach ensured that voters had diverse options to consider within the opposition, catering to a range of preferences. This strategy helped dispel concerns about losing credibility if they had presented a single, joint program.

The opposition prioritized direct interactions with voters, both online and offline, including the diaspora. Physical engagements, meetings, and outreach efforts helped establish a personal connection with the electorate. This approach was particularly crucial in the age of the internet, demonstrating that despite the prevalence of online communication, face-to-face interactions remained significant.

Early and sustained civil society engagement played a pivotal role. By starting early, NGOs formed a coalition more than 15 months ahead of the elections. The engagement included collaboration between various NGOs, working out joint priorities, and creating awareness about the alignment of different political programs with specific issues. This early involvement proved effective in mobilizing support and disseminating information.

The opposition parties focused on addressing specific issues that mattered most to the public, such as women’s rights, LGBTIQ+ rights, economic matters, and the role of the church in society. By aligning their programs with the concerns of the people, they were able to attract voters, including young voters, who were voting for something positive rather than just against the ruling party.

Utilizing social media and influencers had a critical impact. Recognizing the significance of online platforms, the opposition leveraged social media extensively. Influencers and social media campaigns, including political humor, helped make politics more accessible and engaging for the younger voters. This inclusive and innovative use of digital platforms contributed to increased voter participation.

By maintaining transparent communication and managing expectations post-election, acknowledging that the road ahead might be challenging and that change would not happen overnight, the opposition parties managed voter expectations effectively.

The message to all political parties and the NGOs would be:

“Stay true to who you really are. As a politician, it is important that you find your voice, a cause that you would be championing for if you were elected. As a voter, you find the thing that you care about the most, and vote.”

While each country’s context is unique, these practices emphasize the importance of unity, direct engagement, and addressing specific concerns to build a successful opposition against illiberal populism. The Polish experience provides a case study for adapting and implementing similar strategies in different political landscapes.

The role of civil society is pivotal yet delicate in its engagement with political processes. What were the primary objectives of the civil society coalition, and how did it ensure a positive impact on election participation while maintaining its credibility?

Civil society did a lot because, despite our expectations, we had the understanding that they were not necessarily delivering. At the same time, throughout its work, civil society kept in mind that we could not influence what political parties were doing at large. Now, to some extent, there has been an interaction between civil society and political parties occasionally, even to tell them to change their thinking and wording because it was more antagonizing to people instead of convincing them.

But it was not a well-working partnership. I would not call it a partnership at all. A couple of organizations had better relations with the opposition parties, but this was a much more civil society-driven exercise to me. This was evident in the delegation of political election observers. While political parties could technically nominate observers, NGOs actively campaigned to raise awareness on how people could become election observers. Approximately 25,000 people applied through the dedicated website, showcasing significant public interest. However, the subsequent lack of response from political parties to numerous applicants highlighted the challenges within this framework. Civil society supported the initiative by disseminating information but could not assume responsibility for the parties’ shortcomings.

Maintaining a pristine image was crucial for civil society. Acknowledging that Georgian civil society faces similar image struggles and perceptions of independence from political parties, we endeavored to underscore our autonomy. Despite shared goals, emphasizing that we operated independently was vital for credibility.

Poland’s highly polarized political system posed challenges for civil society, requiring an unwavering commitment to engage with both ends of the spectrum. Despite expectations of a minimal response from the government and far-right party-affiliated NGOs, outreach efforts were extended.

We [civil society] conducted extensive capacity building, training, and content dissemination for all political parties, emphasizing the importance of reaching across ideological divides. In such a polarized society, attempting to build bridges becomes a significant endeavor. Although results may not materialize immediately, the long-term impact is crucial. It is essential to engage in dialogue, even when the other side remains unresponsive. By persistently trying to communicate, civil society contributes to a future where efforts at understanding and collaboration are remembered, potentially fostering change in the political landscape.

Generational change among voters was evident as a significant narrative shift occurred before and after the elections. Initially, there was a prevalent belief that young people were indifferent and uninterested in voting. However, post-election, it became apparent that the youth played a substantial role in determining the outcome. Can we attribute this to cultural and religious factors among Polish youth, and if so, how did it influence their behavior?

Undoubtedly, Poland is experiencing a decline in religiosity, as evidenced in one of the recent studies showcasing that almost ⅓ of Poles have a negative approach towards the Catholic church. While this shift is noteworthy, what proved more influential were discouraging opinion polls depicting young people as disengaged and apathetic towards politics. Negative forecasts created a sense of urgency by suggesting that young males would favor the far-right Confederation party, while young females might abstain from voting altogether.

Consequently, considerable efforts were invested in connecting with young voters. Crucial to this outreach was conveying that elections were not abstract events but had tangible implications for their daily lives. This realization dawned during the 2020 pro-abortion protests when the state’s intervention in people’s lives became palpable, challenging the notion of living in a self-contained bubble. Then people realized that they could live in a bubble, but the institution would interfere with their lives when it needed to anyway.

A key message emphasized was that the elections transcended individual political parties; they were about issues that directly mattered to the people. We told people that they should have made these elections about their own issues.

Utilizing social media, profiling, and outreach strategies, the campaign made voting trendy and aligned it with causes such as climate change and women’s rights. The impact of influencers and platforms like TikTok, driven by young people themselves, further reshaped the political landscape. Grassroots efforts ensured that students and peers engaged in genuine conversations, avoiding a sense of imposition.

“Get out and vote” campaigns (similar to “Silent we already were”; “Orientuj się” on TikTok) added a novel fundraising component, showcasing citizen-led initiatives. From corporate-funded projects to spontaneous endeavors initiated by friends in cafes, these campaigns demonstrated that citizen engagement did not require significant budgets but could be achieved by anyone. The “marriage” of online and offline strategies and the extended campaign period enabled diverse participation.

While planning initially aimed for a structured approach, the dynamic nature of activism led to spontaneous, complementary efforts from various sources. If I had to share one unwritten message with voters, it would encourage them to speak up and engage, emphasizing that even small actions can have a substantial impact. Similarly, the message to civil society is to strike a balance between planning and flexibility, recognizing that unforeseen events may unfold during the campaign, requiring adaptive responses to changing realities and opportunities.

Does this dynamic also extend to the Polish diaspora?

The diaspora played a significant role, demonstrating a distinct engagement not only by self-organizing to vote but also by organizing the elections themselves. Voting from abroad is no simple feat, with polling stations scattered and not universally known. Diaspora organizations, along with ordinary citizens in places like Norway and the US, invested substantial effort to locate nearby polling stations, ensuring accessibility and dispelling any excuse of inconvenience for those reluctant to vote. Politicians themselves actively campaigned abroad, recognizing the importance of engaging with people beyond the confines of social networks and traditional pre-election campaigning.

While the collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was relatively satisfactory, diaspora-led groups went further, establishing additional polling stations in communities with a substantial diaspora presence. They identified venues, recruited station personnel, and conducted training sessions for them.

Beyond organizational efforts, something very distinctive was that people genuinely cared. People took the initiative, demonstrating a commitment to making a difference.

For voters in Poland and abroad, one additional noteworthy aspect was the role of political humor, which is particularly relevant to the youth and social media. Political humor emerged as a powerful tool, providing both relief and insight. Platforms like the “Make Life Harder” were channels for political news, humor, and memes. This fusion effectively alleviated the intensity of the election period, offering a respite for politicians, civil society, and voters alike. Striking a balance between serious content and lighthearted humor became crucial, acknowledging the taxing nature of elections while simultaneously educating and entertaining the audience.

Reflecting on the post-election results, what is the main challenge shaping the dynamics for the new government under Donal Tusk, foreseeing a potentially bumpy path ahead?

Firstly, managing expectations is crucial, something that was somewhat overlooked in pre-election discourse. Despite the opposition’s victory, the reality is that the situation has not undergone a complete 180-degree transformation. The existing presidency of Andrzej Duda adds a layer of complexity to Tusk’s government, indicating a potentially challenging road ahead. It becomes paramount to communicate this to the electorate, especially considering the anticipation among mobilized voters who expected immediate and sweeping changes. Transparency about the ongoing nature of the work is essential.

Anticipating challenges, one could foresee President Duda potentially obstructing certain government initiatives. However, there is hope that this obstruction is not solely for personal gain but rather in the interest of preserving his post-presidential image. If it unfolds, this scenario might illustrate to the public the nuanced collaboration and compromises required among different branches of the government.

Regarding foreign policy, Poland exhibits a clear consensus on major goals. Regardless of the election outcome, the commitment to the EU, Trans-Atlantic Alliance, Ukraine, and regional stability remains steadfast. This continuity is a positive aspect and mitigates concerns about a drastic shift in political direction.

Despite the euphoria surrounding the opposition’s victory in the Polish Parliamentary elections, it is essential to acknowledge, from a civil society perspective, that the real work is just beginning.

Despite the euphoria surrounding the opposition’s victory in the Polish Parliamentary elections, it is essential to acknowledge, from a civil society perspective, that the real work is just beginning. The focus now is on holding the winner accountable, meticulously monitoring the work of the new government, with the aim of fostering a more effective and cooperative partnership in a new setting.

What now?

On December 12, nearly two months post-election, Donald Tusk secured a vote of confidence in the Polish Parliament, affirming the pro-EU path for the government formed under the banner of the “Coalition of the 15th of October,” as Tusk aptly termed it.

It is reasonable to assume that a primary objective for the new Polish government will be the unraveling of numerous reforms implemented by Law and Justice. However, fulfilling this commitment may encounter obstacles given the current President and the Constitutional Tribunal (notably, all 15 current judges on the Constitutional Tribunal were appointed by the PiS). The intricacies of navigating these challenges lie ahead, and only time will reveal the government’s ability to meet its promises in the face of these hurdles.